Congress names five more candidates

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday released the names of five more candidates, including 4 from Chhattisgarh. The Chhattisgarh candidates are Shasi Singh from Surguja (ST), Menka Devi Singh from Raigarh (ST), Devender Singh from Bilaspur and Biresh Thakur from Kanker (ST). The fifth name is that of R Sudha, who has been fielded from Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu. With this, the number of candidates announced by the party so far rises to 194. TNS

Polls in peak summer, EC for arrangements

New Delhi: The EC has sought 'strict compliance' of its directive of providing assured minimum facilities at polling stations, including drinking water, shade and medical kit, for the LS elections in the backdrop of the IMD predicting a harsh summer. It has also shared with its state chief electoral officers a set of dos and don'ts issued by the National Disaster Management Authority to minimise the impact of the impending heat wave. TNS

Not enough funds to contest polls: Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Tuesday said its candidates were facing a bit of a financial crunch while campaigning due to the party's accounts being frozen by the Centre. CWC member and MP Shashi Tharoor said all party candidates “were in a financial crunch”. “The party has had its accounts frozen and is unable to give us the kind of support we would have liked to have from our party,” he said. PTI

HC cancels Akola West byelection on April 26

Nagpur: The Bombay HC's Nagpur Bench on Tuesday set aside EC notification for bypolls for Akola West Assembly constituency on April 26. It ruled there would be no byelection as the new MLA would get less than a year to represent the people.

