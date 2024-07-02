Congress questions Modi government over 'handing Sainik Schools to RSS'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday expressed concern about the ‘handing over of Sainik Schools to people subscribing to the RSS ideology’ by the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

“Sainik schools were built in the government sector. In the name of giving them to the private sector, they are being given to RSS people. Many schools like Vrindavan (UP), Solan (Himachal), Rohtak (Haryana) and Tawang (Arunachal) have been handed over to BJP-RSS people. This is not right”, Kharge wrote on X.

The Congress leader said if everything was handed over to the private sector, then where would the children coming from poor, deprived, Dalit, tribal and backward classes study?

“Let the army remain army. There are many other areas for politics”, Kharge wrote.

Kharge said the Modi government had broken the morale of the youth by bringing the “unplanned Tughlaqi schemes like Agniveer”.

There was a big movement of youth across the country against the Agniveer scheme but the government did not listen to anyone, Kharge said, adding that the Agniveer Yojana must be abolished.

Modi promised One Rank, One Pension in Haryana in 2014, but the promise had not been fulfilled, Kharge noted.

