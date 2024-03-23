Congress pins hopes on Muslim votes in Bengaluru Central

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, March 22

From Bengaluru Central, the Congress has given the ticket to Mansoor Ali Khan, son of former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson K Rahman Khan. Khan will be contesting against PC Mohan of the BJP, who is the MP from the seat.

Mohan has been MP from Bengaluru Central since 2009. The constituency was created in 2008 after delimitation. Sources in the Congress say since the constituency has 3.5 lakh Muslim voters, representatives in the party want a Muslim candidate for the constituency.

Though the Congress had fielded Rizwan Arshad from the constituency in 2019, Mohan won with a victory margin of 70,968 votes, securing 6,02,853 votes.

However, in the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress tasted success with nine out of their 15 Muslim candidates securing victories, leading to the appointment of four Muslim ministers. “We needed a candidate who could tap the Muslim voter population. Community leaders within the Congress wanted Muslim candidates from Bengaluru Central, Haveri and Bidar constituencies,” a Muslim legislator from the Congress said.

Khan said, “I have a deep understanding of the issues that matter most to Bengaluru. My campaign will be focused on practical and inclusive solutions to city’s growth and well-being. I am committed to being a man with a plan for Bengaluru Central, one that champions progress, inclusivity and accountability.”

Meanwhile, Mohan has already started campaigning in his constituency.

“It will be a cakewalk for the BJP in the constituency. Mohan has always won with a huge majority. He commands respect as he is the most accessible MP who is often seen with residents,” a BJP leader from the party said.

The Congress also announced that it has also pitched Prof Rajeev Gowda, former IIM professor, against Union Minister for State Shobha Karandlaje. Gowda was appointed as the vice-chairman of the state planning board in 2023 after the Congress came to power.

