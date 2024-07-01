Congress pushes for NEET-UG and UGC-NET discussion, urges for lifting of media restrictions in Parliament

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, July 1

As the Lok Sabha reconvenes on Monday after being adjourned on Friday following Opposition protests, the Congress Party has intensified its demands for a debate on the NEET-UG and UGC-NET controversies.

In a significant move, Congress MP B. Manickam Tagore has submitted a suspension of business notice to the Lok Sabha. In his letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Tagore wrote, “The notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend all listed business of the day to discuss the unprecedented cases of paper leaks in conduct of exams including NEET-UG and UGC-NET and the failure of the National Testing Agency (NTA).”

The demand for suspending all other business underscores the urgency the Congress attaches to the issue, reflecting widespread concerns about the integrity and credibility of these crucial examinations.

In a separate letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Manickam Tagore also called for lifting restrictions on journalists covering parliamentary proceedings. Tagore emphasised the vital role of the press in a democracy, stating, “As you are aware, the press plays a crucial role in our democracy by ensuring transparency and holding the government accountable to the people. However, it has come to my attention that several established journalists, many of whom have been covering Parliament for over a decade, are now facing undue restrictions in the name of Covid-19 protocols.”

“Journalists who have been accredited for many years possess a deep understanding of parliamentary procedures and contribute significantly to informed public discourse. Preventing them from accessing Parliament not only hampers their professional duties but also restricts the flow of accurate information to the public,” he noted.

He urged Speaker Birla to reconsider the current restrictions and allow full access to all accredited journalists. “In the interest of preserving the democratic ethos of our nation, it is imperative that all accredited reporters be allowed to cover the proceedings without any hindrance. Such a move will reinforce our commitment to a free press and ensure that our democracy remains robust and transparent,” Tagore wrote.

As the Lok Sabha session resumes, all eyes will be on how the government responds to these demands. Meanwhile, INDIA parties to protest against the “misuse” of investigative agencies by Central Government at Makar Dwar of the new Parliament building.

