Congress questions Mahtab as Pro tem Speaker; feel ashamed: Rijiju

New Delhi, June 21

Ahead of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha from June 24, the Congress and the government clashed again, this time on the appointment of seven-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as Pro tem Speaker. The Pro tem Speaker presides over the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected Lok Sabha MPs.

Followed tradition They (Cong) took the name of K Suresh. His total terms are eight. But there was a break in 2004 and 1998... any violation will be felt only by those who have not read the rules. We have followed the tradition. — Kiren Rijiju, Union minister

After Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal questioned the decision to name Mahtab the Pro tem Speaker instead of Congress’ eight-term MP K Suresh, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said he was ashamed that the grand old party was talking like that.

The Congress was expecting K Suresh, a Scheduled Caste leader from Kerala, to be named the Pro tem Speaker on grounds that he was the seniormost Lok Sabha MP.

The government, however, said the selection of a Pro tem Speaker is based on the ‘Father of the House’ concept of the British Parliament in which the longest continuously serving MP is given the title who, in this case, is Mahtab.

“The government should explain why it chose to overlook K Suresh for the position. What was the factor that disqualified him? Are there deeper issues beyond seniority?” asked Venugopal.

Hitting back at the Congress, Rijiju said, “I have to say it with great regret that I feel ashamed that the Congress talks like this. First of all, they created an issue about the Pro tem Speaker. This post is very temporary, they play their role till the election of the new Speaker.”

Rijiju added that the Congress objected to the name of Mahtab who has been a member of the Lok Sabha for seven consecutive terms without a break and at this time he is the longest continuously serving LS member.

“They took the name of K Suresh. His total terms are eight. But his break happened in 2004 and 1998...Here, any violation of the system will be felt only by those who have not read the system and its rules,” he said.

