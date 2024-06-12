Congress questions PM Modi's 'silence' on terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

Congress on Wednesday alleged that busy celebrating his third term in power, Prime Minister Narenda Modi has forgotten to pay attention to the growing instances of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Modi, busy replying to congratulatory messages, is not hearing the screams of the families of the devotees who were brutally killed in Jammu and Kashmir. There have been three separate terror incidents in Reasi, Kathua and Doda in last 3 days but the Prime Minister is still engrossed in celebrations”.

“The country is demanding answers - why are those plotting terrorist attacks not caught in the BJP government?”, Gandhi asked.

The Congress also issued a statement on the terror attacks and said the fact that BJP did not even bother to fight elections in Kashmir valley proved that the ‘Naya Kashmir’ policy was an ‘abject failure’.

In a string of questions directed at Modi, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked the PM whether it was true that the Pir Panjal Range — Rajouri and Poonch — has become a hotbed of cross-border terrorism in the past two years; as over 35 soldiers have been martyred, following terror attacks in these areas during this period.

“And now terror has also spread to the neighbouring Reasi district, which was considered relatively peaceful,” Khera added.

He also asked Modi whether it was true that at least 19 previous major terror attacks were taken place on security installations, which included CRPF Camps, Army Camps, Air Force Station and Military Stations.

“Is it not true that Modi government invited the rogue ISI to investigate the Pathankot attack in 2016?” Khera asked.

“Is it not true that Modi government has endangered our national security, even as 2,262 terror attacks in J&K, in which, 363 civilians died and 596 Jawans have been martyred?”, he added.

