New Delhi, March 25
The Congress on Monday announced its sixth list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding former BJP legislator Prahlad Gunjal from Kota to take on outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The Congress also fielded Ramchandra Choudhary from Ajmer, Sudarshan Rawat from Rajsamand, Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara and and C Robert Bruce from Tirunelveli.
Gunjal joined the Congress in Jaipur on Thursday in the presence of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra.
Gunjal, a close aide of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, was the MLA from Kota North twice earlier but had lost the last Assembly polls. He is seen as a very vocal leader and with his arrival, the Congress is expected to benefit in Hadoti region.
With this, the party has declared a total of 190 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls starting April 19.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Ashok Gehlot #BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Om Birla #Rajasthan
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed, 7 injured in stampede following landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The incident happened at Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh shrine in M...
14 priests injured in fire in sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain
The fire starts as 'gulal' falls on the puja thali that cont...
Congress releases 6th list for Lok Sabha election; fields Prahlad Gunjal against Speaker Om Birla from Rajasthan's Kota
Gunjal joined Congress in Jaipur on Thursday in presence of ...
PhD student from India dies after being run over by truck in London
The 33-year-old Cheistha Kochhar was a PhD student at the Lo...
Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan booked for derogatory remark against PM Modi
Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan made the remarks D...