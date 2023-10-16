 Congress releases first candidate list for 3 poll-bound states : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Congress releases first candidate list for 3 poll-bound states

Congress releases first candidate list for 3 poll-bound states

Party announces 144 nominees for MP, 30 for Chhattisgarh & 55 for Telangana | ‘Ramayan’ actor fielded against Shivraj Chouhan

Congress releases first candidate list for 3 poll-bound states

Kamal Nath Chhindwara & Bhupesh Baghel Patan



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, October 15

The Congress on Sunday announced the first list of candidates for next month’s Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. For the 230-member strong Madhya Pradesh House, the Congress has announced 144 names.

Kamal Nath, chief of the party’s state unit and former Chief Minister, will once again contest from Chhindwara seat. Vikram Mastal, who played the role of Lord Hanuman in a TV serial (Ramayan), has been fielded against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the Budhni constituency.

The Congress has named 69 sitting MLAs and dropped three, including former Assembly Speaker ND Prajapati. Thirty-nine candidates are first-timers, while 36 are the ones who had lost in the 2018 Assembly polls or in the bypolls in 2020. Nineteen women have been fielded.

There are 30 Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates with OBC mahapanchayat leader Sahab Singh Gurjar named from the Gwalior (rural) seat. About 40 per cent of the state’s population is OBC and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had recently announced that a Bihar-like caste survey would be held in MP if the Congress came to power.

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh, MLA from Raghogarh, has been again fielded from the seat.

For the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, the Congress announced the first 30 names today. Twenty-two sitting MLAs, including Chief Minster Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo, their Cabinet colleagues and state Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant have been given tickets. Baghel will contest from the Patan constituency, where he will be up against his distant nephew and Durg MP Vijay Baghel as the BJP nominee. Singh Deo has been fielded from the Ambikapur seat. The party has fielded Deepak Baij, Bastar MP and Chhattisgarh Congress president, from the Chitrakoot seat.

Of the 30 seats in the party’s first list, 14 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, three for Scheduled Caste categories and the rest are unreserved seats. The party has fielded nine OBC candidates and denied tickets to eight sitting MLAs. The Congress list features four women candidates, including a minister and two sitting MLAs.

Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation chairman Girish Dewangan has been fielded from the Rajnandgaon seat against former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Raman Singh. In the case of Telangana, the first list of 55 names is a mix of seniors, including sitting legislators and Lok Sabha members and defectors from other parties.

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, who lost the Assembly election from the Kodangal constituency in 2018, has been re-nominated from Kodangal. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been retained from the Madhira SC reserved seat.

While Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on November 17, Chhatisgarh Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17 and the Telangana elections will be held on November 30.

#Chhattisgarh #Congress #Madhya Pradesh #Telangana

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World Cup 2023

'Hurting' and 'scarring': Ramiz Raja slams Babar Azam-led Pakistan after loss to India

2
India

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

3
Features

Standing Out: Remembering Eulie Chowdhury, the only Indian woman architect in Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh Project team

4
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

5
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel prepares ground assault on Gaza Strip as thousands of Palestinians flee

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says opposition leaders running away from November 1 debate

7
Diaspora

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

8
Delhi

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

9
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma trying to hide baby bump in this video with Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan at World Cup?

10
World Cup 2023 world cup 2023

Afghanistan down defending champions England in major World Cup upset

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...

Congress releases first candidate list for 3 poll-bound states

Congress releases first candidate list for 3 poll-bound states

Party announces 144 nominees for MP, 30 for Chhattisgarh & 5...

Radiation scanner for Attari, seven other ICPs

Radiation scanner for Attari, seven other ICPs

Mulling basmati minimum export price review: Govt

Mulling basmati minimum export price review: Govt

File report on blasting in Mahendragarh village: National Green Tribunal

File report on blasting in Mahendragarh village: National Green Tribunal


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Government Medical College doctors in Amritsar threaten to strike work

Amritsar MC elections: Govt issues final notification of ward delimitation

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 46: Poor infrastructure, no maintenance by MC irk residents of Ward No. 46

Two-day lit fest begins with dialogue on theatre development in Amritsar

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA ~14.65 lakh

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA Rs 14.65 lakh

One-time relief to clear stocks of non-electric 2-wheelers likely

Standing Out: Remembering Eulie Chowdhury, the only Indian woman architect in Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh Project team

Panchkula DCP issues ban order on serving hookah

MC to install triple-bin units in markets

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

‘Help Delhi breathe easy’: L-G asks Bhagwant Mann, Manohar Lal Khattar to control farm fires

Plea seeking law to ban screening for nursery admissions dismissed

Focus on learning needs of kids: Atishi to teachers

21 construction sites fined Rs 8.35 lakh: Rai

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Humble background no deterrent

Truckers burn Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s effigy

AAP leader held on charge of murder bid

Man, son among three held with heroin, arms

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

Man murdered over old enmity

Bank employee held with 1.72-kg heroin

Jail inmates scuffle over watching TV, four injured

AAI nod to pending tasks, int'l airport to get wings soon

Three arrested for robbing trader of ~24L at gunpoint

Three arrested for robbing trader of Rs 24L at gunpoint

Jouramajra leads rally against drug menace, pupils take pledge

SBI staff hold zonal conference

Post-matric scholarship scheme: CM urged to clear Rs 16-crore dues of SGPC-run institutes

Headmaster receives award