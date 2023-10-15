Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 15

The Congress on Sunday announced its first list of candidates for next month’s Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telengana.

For the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the party has announced 144 names in its first list which included that of Kamal Nath, chief of the party’s state unit and its chief ministerial candidate.

Nath will contest from Chhindwara constituency.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh, who was a minister in the last Kamal Nath government, has been fielded from Raghogarh seat.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17.

For the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, the Congress has announced 30 names in its first list. While the incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will contest from Patan constituency, Deputy CM T S Singh Deo will contest from Ambikapur seat.

The party has fielded Girish Devangan in Rajnandgaon, where he will contest BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh.

For the 119- member Telengana Assembly, the first list of Congress released today contains 55 names.

State Congress president Revanth Reddy has been fielded from the Kodangal seat, while CLP Leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu will be contesting from Madhira-SC constituency.

While the Chhatisgarh Assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17, the Telangana Assembly polls will be held on November 30.

Rajasthan and Mizoram are the other states going to polls next month. Congress’ list for these two states are awaited.

The results for all five states will be announced on December 3.

