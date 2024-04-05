 Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme : The Tribune India

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, along with other party leaders, release the party’s manifesto for Lok Sabha elections, at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



PTI

New Delhi, April 5

Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP,  and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs are among the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls released on Friday.

The manifesto, titled ‘Nyay Patra’, was released at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. It focused on five ‘pillars of justice’ and 25 guarantees under them.

The Opposition party promised to fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in the central government. 

The party also said it would implement 10 per cent quota in jobs, educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS) for all castes, communities without discrimination if it comes to power.

The Rajasthan model of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh will be adopted for universal healthcare, it said.

The Congress will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC if it comes to power in the general elections beginning April 19, the party promised.

The Congress also said it would conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census.

Appealing to people to look beyond religion, language, caste and choose wisely to install a democratic government, the party said the general elections present an opportunity to radically the change style of governance that has been in evidence over past decade.

It said it guarantees a new ‘right to apprenticeship act’ to provide one-year apprenticeship to every diploma holder or graduate below age of 25.

Besides, it said it will give legal guarantee to Minimum Support Prices (MSP) announced by the government every year as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

“We will immediately restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir,” the party stated in the manifesto.

It said it will launch an urban employment programme guaranteeing work for urban poor in reconstruction, renewal of urban infrastructure.

The party said in the document that it would abolish the Agnipath programme and direct the armed forces to resume normal recruitment to achieve full sanctioned strength.

12:25 05 Apr
Election is between those who are trying to destroy Constitution and democracy and those trying to protect them: Rahul Gandhi.
12:18 05 Apr
Congress guarantees national minimum wage at Rs 400 per day, says manifesto
12:17 05 Apr
Congress to launch Mahalakshmi scheme to provide Rs 1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family
12:16 05 Apr
Cong to abolish contractualisation of regular jobs in govt, PSUs and ensure regularisation of such appointments
12:16 05 Apr
Allegations against persons who were allowed to escape law after joining BJP will be probed: Cong
12:15 05 Apr
We will immediately restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir: Cong manifesto
12:13 05 Apr
We will launch urban employment programme guaranteeing work for urban poor in reconstruction, renewal of urban infrastructure: Cong
12:13 05 Apr
Abolish Agnipath programme and direct Armed Forces to resume normal recruitment to achieve full sanctioned strength, says manifesto
12:12 05 Apr
Cong guarantees new right to apprenticeship act to provide one year apprenticeship to every diploma holder or graduate below age of 25
12:12 05 Apr
Congress will give legal guarantee to MSP announced by govt every year as recommended by Swaminathan Commission: Manifesto
12:12 05 Apr
Will fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in central govt
12:09 05 Apr
Rajasthan model of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh will be adopted for universal healthcare, says Cong
12:07 05 Apr
Ten per cent quota in jobs, educational institutions for EWS will be implemented for all castes, communities without discrimination: Cong
12:07 05 Apr
Congress guarantees it will pass constitutional amendment to raise 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC
12:04 05 Apr
The manifesto includes work, wealth and welfare—the three broad themes: Kharge
12:03 05 Apr
The manifesto is a document on justice; the five "nyays" are the basis of 25 guarantees, says Cong chief
12:01 05 Apr
16-member manifesto committee was formed under Chidambaram, says Kharge
11:58 05 Apr
Congress releases poll manifesto

The Congress released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on Friday. The party's election manifesto focuses on ‘Paanch Nyay’ or five pillars of justice, including ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’ as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
