Congress manifesto for Rajasthan promises caste census, 10 lakh jobs & interest free loans for farmers

Announces new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level to merge with government vacancies in future

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the press after releasing the party's manifesto for the State Assembly elections in Jaipur on Tuesday. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

Jaipur, November 21

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday released the manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, with holding of caste survey, offering interest-free loans of up to Rs 2 lakh to around 1 lakh farmers, and 10 lakh job opportunities being the main highlights.

The party has also promised recruitment at the panchayat level and a special law to implement Minimum Support Price (MSP) as per recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

The Congress also promised to double the amount given to beneficiaries under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh annually and interest-free loan of up to Rs 5 lakh for small traders, shopkeepers, and young entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharge said that in terms of immediate priorities, the Congress is committed towards enacting a specific law to implement the MSP as per Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations which will ensure fair returns to our farmers”.

“We will provide interest free agricultural loan facility of up to Rs 2 lakh to all farmers from cooperative banks,” Kharge said.

“We are dedicated to “double’ the 12 agricultural missions initiated by us, as outlined in the agriculture budget,” he informed further.

The Congress has also promised a detailed plan for the implementation of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

On job creation, Kharge informed, “We will create 10 lakh employment opportunities in five years, out of which 4 lakh employment opportunities will be in government sector.”

Also in a significant move, the Congress has announced a new scheme for recruitment at the panchayat level, gradually merging with government vacancies, thus providing employment opportunities to youngsters at the grassroot level.

“To solve the employment related problems of unemployed youth, we will start a toll-free call centre as well as an e-employment exchange,” said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“To provide a safe environment for women, security guards will be appointed in every village and urban ward. We will take necessary steps to reduce the average investigation time in sexual harassment cases for speedy justice,” Gehlot informed further.

“We will provide free coupon every month for free travel to women of state-owned buses, in addition to existing discounts. For empowerment of women, we will provide smartphone with internet to the head of families,” Gehlot said.

Apart from the two leaders, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Manifesto Committee Chairman C P Joshi were also present on the occasion.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan will take place on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.

On November 16, the BJP had released its manifesto, promising 2.5 lakh government jobs and a subsidy of Rs 450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries.

Releasing the manifesto in Jaipur last week, BJP Chief J P Nadda said that if the BJP comes to power in the state, it will set up a special investigation team to probe paper leakages which took place during Congress’ regime.

It has also announced a savings bond of Rs 2 lakh on birth of girl child and a compensation policy for farmers whose land has been auctioned.

#Ashok Gehlot #Caste census #Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Rajasthan


