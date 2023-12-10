Congress reviews debacle in Rajasthan, Mizoram

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

Top Congress leadership on Saturday held separate meetings to review the party’s performance in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan and Mizoram.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge convened the review meeting at the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here where former party chief Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders were also present.

While the review meeting for Mizoram was held earlier, the leaders from Rajasthan, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior leaders, attended the review meeting for Rajasthan.

Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal were also present at the review meeting.

AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “Our vote share was also a little less than the BJP and it also improved a little bit from the last time. Many of our candidates lost by a narrow margin and we told the senior leaders that we would start our preparations for the parliamentary elections from today itself. We will look into our shortcomings and work on them. We assured the leadership that we would fight the BJP unitedly in the Lok Sabha elections.”

