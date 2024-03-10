Congress, RJD did nothing for poor: Amit Shah

PTI

Patna, March 9

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the top brass of the Congress and RJD always worked for the interest of their families but did not do anything for the poor.

Addressing a rally of the BJP OBC Morcha in Patna’s Paliganj area, he said that it is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP who can do good for the poor.

“The top brass of the Congress have always taken care of their families. In the name of backward people, Lalu-ji also lived his entire life for his family. Sonia Gandhi’s only goal is to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister, while Lalu-ji’s aim is to make his son the chief minister,” he claimed.

“If anyone can do good for the poor then it’s only Narendra Modi and the BJP,” he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Congress