Congress run by urban Naxals: PM Modi in MP

New Delhi, September 25

PM Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on rival Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, accusing it of outsourcing its entire functioning to “urban Naxals”.

“The Congress has lost all its will to strive. It has become a company that has outsourced its policies as well as slogans to urban Naxals. The party is not being run by its leaders anymore, Urbans Naxals are holding sway in the Congress now and all ground workers of the Congress can sense this. This is why the Congress has become hollow at the grassroots,” said the PM, addressing a BJP rally in Bhopal.

The PM was building the BJP’s poll pitch in a crucial poll year with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan facing an 18-year anti-incumbency and the Congress repeating the policy of “guarantees” that won it Himachal and Karnataka.

The PM, referring to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, said the Congress “will do its best to divide woman power”. “Women need to be cautious. The Congress and ‘Ghamandia’ alliance passed the 33 per cent women quota Bill under duress because the BJP was determined to clear it,” he said, seeking to counter Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s consistent push for the caste census and OBC quota within the women’s reservation.

The PM also attacked the 26-party INDIA bloc alleging the Congress kept the nation poor to further its own interests. At another event in Jaipur, he termed Congress ally DMK’s anti-Sanatan Dharma stance “height of appeasement politics”.

