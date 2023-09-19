 Congress says women reservation bill is election ‘jumla’ : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Congress says women reservation bill is election ‘jumla’

Congress says women reservation bill is election ‘jumla’

Party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh says the bill gets the headlines today with a ‘very vague promise of its implementation date’

Congress says women reservation bill is election ‘jumla’

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh says the women reservation bill gets the headlines today with a 'very vague promise of its implementation date'. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

Describing the Women Reservation Bill as the “biggest in a season of election jumlas”, the Congress on Tuesday said the bill presented in the Lok Sabha was “a huge betrayal of the hopes of crores of Indian women and girls”.

In a statement posted on social media, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government has not yet conducted the 2021 Decadal Census making India the only country in G20 that has failed to carry out the Census.

“Now it says that the reservation for women will come into effect only following the first decadal Census conducted AFTER the Women’s Reservation Bill has become an Act. When will this Census take place?” Ramesh asked.

“The Bill also says that reservation would come into effect only after the publication of the next Census and the subsequent delimitation exercise thereafter. Will the Census and delimitation be done before the 2024 elections?” he further asked.

The Congress leader said basically the Bill gets the headlines today with a “very vague promise of its implementation date”.

“This is nothing but EVM — EVent Management”, Ramesh wrote.

#Congress #Jairam Ramesh #Lok Sabha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

2
India

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

3
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

4
Punjab

India rejects Canada's big charge on Sikh activist Nijjar killing

5
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

6
Punjab

Block Congress president shot dead at home in Moga

7
Diaspora

Ex-UK cop claims fellow officers used racial slurs against Sikhs, called Malala Yousafzai 'tikka masala'

8
India

CAG frowns at 'footnote' accounting, says external debt underrated by over Rs 2 lakh crore

9
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla Highway to remain closed for 2 nights as repair work underway at Chakki Mor

10
J & K

J-K: 2 bodies, including that of soldier, found in Gadole forests of Anantnag on sixth day of anti-terror operation

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
India

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Govt lists women’s reservation bill for introduction in Lok Sabha

First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women

Modi says ‘God chose me for pure deeds’; acrimony marks the ...

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

India summons the Canadian High Commissioner

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...

The link between Justin Trudeau’s allegations, his political survival and ‘near-unprecedented’ rates of disapproval

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

Trudeau’s existing woes--high housing/living cost, inflation...

Five die after bus falls into feeder canal on Muktsar-Kotkapura highway

Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar

Sources say the bus driver reportedly lost control over the ...


Cities

View All

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

Two POs land in police net

Speeding car kills 2, including policeman, in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

Speeding car kills 2, including policeman, in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Murder suspect arrested in Noida

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.51 crore cash, gold ornaments

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Girl student’s death: Patiala University protest suspended after admn assures pupils of probe

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area

Harvesting round the corner, Punjab farmers yet to get DSR incentive