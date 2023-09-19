Congress says women reservation bill is election ‘jumla’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

Describing the Women Reservation Bill as the “biggest in a season of election jumlas”, the Congress on Tuesday said the bill presented in the Lok Sabha was “a huge betrayal of the hopes of crores of Indian women and girls”.

In a statement posted on social media, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government has not yet conducted the 2021 Decadal Census making India the only country in G20 that has failed to carry out the Census.

“Now it says that the reservation for women will come into effect only following the first decadal Census conducted AFTER the Women’s Reservation Bill has become an Act. When will this Census take place?” Ramesh asked.

“The Bill also says that reservation would come into effect only after the publication of the next Census and the subsequent delimitation exercise thereafter. Will the Census and delimitation be done before the 2024 elections?” he further asked.

The Congress leader said basically the Bill gets the headlines today with a “very vague promise of its implementation date”.

“This is nothing but EVM — EVent Management”, Ramesh wrote.

