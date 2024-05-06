Congress’ scathing attack on Modi Government’s China policy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

A day before the polling for the third phase of Lok Sabha election, the Congress recalled the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, with party’s General Secretary Jairam Ramesh launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of failing to address the escalating tensions along the India-China border.

On the fourth anniversary of the incident, Ramesh highlighted the fatal engagement in Galwan valley on June 15, 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice. He criticised the Prime Minister's response just four days later, when Modi started, "Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai" (No one has intruded into our territory, nor is anyone intruding). Ramesh described this statement as a profound insult to the fallen soldiers and a legitimisation of Chinese control over 2,000 square kilometers of land in eastern Ladakh.

Despite 21 rounds of military talks over four years, Ramesh emphasised that the situation remains unfavorable. He cited Leh’s Superintendent of Police's report, which revealed that Indian troops were unable to access 26 out of 65 patrolling points that they could reach prior to May 5, 2020.

Ramesh outlined several critical issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), including Chinese forces blocking Indian access in the strategic Depsang Plains and Demchok. He also pointed out the restricted movement of Indian troops in the Pangong Tso area, where they can no longer go beyond Finger 4.

The Congress leader criticised the Modi government for its economic dependency on China, highlighting the significant increase in Chinese exports to India while Indian exports to China stagnated. He also raised concerns about China's growing influence in India's neighborhood, particularly its strategic ties with countries like Pakistan, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Ramesh posed several questions to Prime Minister Modi, demanding accountability for the handling of the border situation and India's China policy. He questioned whether the government had surrendered to Chinese control over territory in Depsang and Demchok and whether anyone had been held accountable for India's strategic and intelligence lapse.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Congress #Jairam Ramesh #Ladakh #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi