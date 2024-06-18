Congress seeks Agnipath rollback

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 17

The Congress today demanded rollback of the Agnipath scheme saying it was neither in the interest of the country nor the defence forces. Addressing a press meet today, Congress leader Deepender Hooda, while referring to reports that the government was considering making some amendments in the scheme, reiterated his party’s stand that it wants its withdrawal.

