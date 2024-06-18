Congress seeks Agnipath rollback

New Delhi, June 17
The Congress today demanded rollback of the Agnipath scheme saying it was neither in the interest of the country nor the defence forces. Addressing a press meet today, Congress leader Deepender Hooda, while referring to reports that the government was considering making some amendments in the scheme, reiterated his party’s stand that it wants its withdrawal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die, 41 hurt in West Bengal train collision
Goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express | ‘Signal failure’ pro...
Rahul Gandhi not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful
Decision on post in few days: Sources