Congress stands with anti-national forces, INDIA bloc trying to weaken country: PM Modi at Barmer rally

Neeraj Mohan

Churu, April 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of siding with anti-national forces and warned against the I.N.D.I.A alliance, alleging its intentions to undermine the nation’s strength.

Addressing a public rally in Barmer, Modi accused the Congress of standing with anti-national forces while claiming that the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc was trying to weaken the country.

Barmer is witnessing a triangular contest as 26-year-old Independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati, who is contesting as an Independent candidate this time too, is giving a tough fight to Ummedha Ram Beniwal of the Congress and sitting MP and Union Minister Kailash Choudhary of BJP.

“The Congress stands with every anti-national force. It ruled for decades, but there is not a single major problem of the country for which it gave a complete solution,” Modi said.

“The Congress manifesto has a stamp of the Muslim League, which was the culprit of Partition. Now, one more party, which is part of the INDI Alliance, in its manifesto has made a dangerous declaration against the country that they will destroy India’s nuclear weapons. When two of our neighbours are armed with nuclear weapons, should our nuclear weapons be destroyed?” he said, adding that “this alliance wants to make India powerless”.

Reacting to Congress’ allegations that the BJP wants to alter the Constitution of India, Modi said, “Baba Saheb Ambedkar khudh aa jaaye tab bhi Sanvidhan khatam nahin kar sakte hai.” The slogan of 400 seats was given by the people of the county as the Congress did not allow Modi to work for the country in Parliament, he added.

Modi did not speak against Bhati and focused in his speech against the Congress.

He accused the Congress’ thinking was anti-development, saying, “Modi is working hard to make India a powerful nation, but the people of the I.N.D.I.A bloc are trying to make India weak”.

“We consider border areas and border villages not as the last villages but as the first villages of the country. For us, the boundaries of the country do not end here; the country starts from here.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, Modi accused it of ignoring development work in border villages due to apprehension of the enemy using the infrastructure in case of a clash and said the BJP Government considered these villages as first villages.

Modi also accused the Congress of not taking steps to develop infrastructure in Barmer and depriving the region of drinking water.

Urging people to vote for the BJP, Modi said that there is a need to punish people who have no attachment with the country. “Congress did not do anything for Rajasthan, and they don’t not deserve even a single seat from this state”, he added.

