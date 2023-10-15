Congress steeped in corruption: BJP after I-T raids on K'taka contractor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

The BJP on Saturday cited the recovery of Rs 42 crore during income tax raids on a contractor in Karnataka to accuse the Congress government in the state of being steeped in corruption.

Addressing a press conference here today, Minister of State for IT and Electronics and BJP Karnataka leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar said the raids were conducted on the premises of Ambikapathy, the same contractor who famously wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the erstwhile Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state was a “40 per cent commission government”.

“The Congress went to town with these allegations and now the same contractor, who levelled the allegations, is in the dock with the recovery of Rs 42 crore during I-T raids. The Congress in Karnataka is steeped in corruption and the money being made in the state is being used to fund the Congress in elections elsewhere,” Chandrashekhar said.

He also alleged direct political links between Ambikapathy and the Congress. The accusations came a day after the Income Tax Department recovered over Rs 42 crore from a residential property in Bengaluru on Friday.

