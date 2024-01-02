 Congress supports truckers' stir : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Congress supports truckers' stir

Congress supports truckers' stir

Truckers across the country are on a three-day strike beginning Tuesday against the stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for rash and negligent driving

Congress supports truckers' stir

Heavy rush at a petrol pump following nationwide strike of truck drivers over new provisions regarding hit-and-run cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, January 2, 2024. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, January 2

The Congress on Tuesday came out in support of truckers' protest against a new law on stricter punishment in hit-and-run cases, saying the misuse of the legislation can lead to an "extortionist network" and "organised corruption".

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of "penalising the poor" while stalling investment in the infrastructure sector.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Modi government, saying the law "against the drivers", which was passed in Parliament when 150 MPs were suspended, could have "fatal consequences".

"While more than 150 MPs were suspended, the 'shahenshah' enacted a law in Parliament against the drivers the backbone of the Indian economy that could have fatal consequences," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"Throwing this hard-working class with limited earnings into the harsh legal system can badly affect their lives. And also, misuse of this law can lead to 'extortionist network' along with organised corruption," the former Congress chief said.

Kharge alleged the government has a strategy of creating PR propaganda and delivering nothing.

"From BJP's 'acche din' to 'Amrit kaal', the road to stalling India's progress has only imaginary milestones," he said in a post on X.

Truckers across the country are on a three-day strike beginning Tuesday against the stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for rash and negligent driving.

"The Modi government's funding towards infrastructure projects is the lowest in 14 years.  Even as BJP wants to unjustly harass and penalise poor truck drivers through stringent laws, its government does not want to invest in new Infra creation, meant for the country's progress," Kharge said.

"Their loot and lethargy go in tandem. Despite the fakery of hiking Capital Investment (Capex) in the previous budget, the value of new infrastructure projects funded by the Govt has declined by a whopping 81 per cent, compared to last year. Even the value of Private Investment has declined by 78 per cent, in the same period, indicating a non-conducive environment," the Congress president claimed.

He claimed that 837 infra projects have been delayed for more than three years and 23 per cent of the central sector infra projects have a cost overrun of a whopping Rs 4.31 lakh crore.

"The Modi government has a three-pronged strategy - 1. Penalise the poor and keep looting them. 2. Sell public assets, stop investment and stall growth. 3. Create PR propaganda, but deliver NOTHING (sic)," he said.

In his post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The obstinance of making laws without discussion with the affected sections and without a dialogue with the opposition is a continuous attack on the soul of democracy."               

"The government which runs democracy with the whip has forgotten the difference between 'shehenshah's orders' and 'justice'," he said.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing police or the administration face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Dismissing as "misplaced" the apprehensions of protesting truckers, a government functionary said the provision of hit-and-run cases will apply to only those drivers who will try to escape after the accident without informing the police.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

2
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

3
Business

All you need to know about UPI payment rules that are changing in 2024

4
Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

5
Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to get married next month in Goa

6
World

In first reported case of sexual assault in metaverse, 16-year-old girl 'gang-raped' by online strangers in video game

7
India

Truck drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear

8
Sports

WFI row: ‘Do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals’, says Sanjay Singh

9
Punjab

Gidderbaha youth found dead in Canada

10
Himachal

Fuel crisis looms as truckers protest new hit-and-run law

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

Heavy rush at petrol stations in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala amid truckers’ strike

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

Petrol pumps mostly in western and northern India run out of...

Union Home Secretary to meet protesting truckers, issue likely to be resolved amicably

Union Home Secretary to meet protesting truckers, issue likely to be resolved amicably

Massive queues of customers were seen at fuel stations acros...

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Authorities restrict supply of petrol, diesel in Chandigarh

Nicaragua ‘Dunki’ flight: Passengers from Gujarat agreed to pay Rs 60-80 lakh to agents to enter US illegally, say officials

Nicaragua ‘Dunki’ flight: Passengers from Gujarat agreed to pay Rs 60-80 lakh to agents to enter US illegally, say officials

Airbus A340 carrying 303 passengers, including 260 Indians, ...

Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many peo...


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

To usher in new year, devotees make beeline for Golden Temple

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Lt Gen Nagendra takes command of Chetak Corps

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

ED moves Delhi High Court against order releasing Vivo India officials in money laundering case

ED moves Delhi High Court against order releasing Vivo India officials in money laundering case

26 trains delayed as fog envelops Delhi; cold wave to continue

In Delhi, warmest New Year’s Day in 10 yrs

Fire breaks out at lab in Rohini

Delhi MC delaying handover of sealed shops: BJP

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Jalandhar: Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan for past 27 years

Jalandhar: AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

District tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

Revellers usher in New Year in high spirits

Plastic bags still in use as rules go for toss

Rs 50-lakh RT-PCR lab at Civil Hospital in city gathers dust

17 swine flu cases reported so far

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala