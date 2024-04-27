Congress suspends Surat candidate

PTI

Ahmedabad, April 26

The Gujarat Congress on Friday suspended from the party for six years its Surat Lok Sabha candidate Nilesh Kumbhani, whose nomination form was rejected over discrepancies leading to BJP’s Mukesh Dalal getting elected unopposed. A statement from the Congress said the party’s disciplinary committee decided to suspend Kumbhani after thorough discussion, adding it had come to the conclusion that the nomination form was rejected due to gross negligence on his part or “in connivance with the BJP”.

The Congress disciplinary committee was headed by Balu Patel.

