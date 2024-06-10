Congress takes a dig at Modi for “making a great show” of signing his first file to give funds to farmers

New Delhi, June 10
Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making “a great show” of signing his first file upon taking office to grant the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Nidhi funds, the Congress on Monday said if the PM was genuinely concerned about farmers, he would have given legal status to MSP in accordance with the Swaminathan Commission’s formula.
Listing other steps PM would have done if he was concerned about farmers, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the PM would have arranged for a farm loan waiver and set up a permanent commission to effectively implement it.
The PM would have guaranteed insurance payment straight to the bank account within 30 days of crop loss
Farmers would have been consulted to set up a new import-export policy, Ramesh wrote on X.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Combing operation launched to track down terrorists following attack on bus in J-K; NIA team arrives, to coordinate with local police
L-G announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each for families of vict...
By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10
Bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states on July 10; these a...
Delhi Water Crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12
Upper Yamuna River Board says Himachal Pradesh has not share...
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wishes Narendra Modi on taking oath as prime minister
The greetings match those sent by Modi when Sharif was sworn...
Supreme Court adjourns to June 18 hearing on Punjab AAP MLA’s plea challenging his arrest in money-laundering case
A vacation bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice...