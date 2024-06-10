Congress takes a dig at Modi for “making a great show” of signing his first file to give funds to farmers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making “a great show” of signing his first file upon taking office to grant the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Nidhi funds, the Congress on Monday said if the PM was genuinely concerned about farmers, he would have given legal status to MSP in accordance with the Swaminathan Commission’s formula.

Listing other steps PM would have done if he was concerned about farmers, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the PM would have arranged for a farm loan waiver and set up a permanent commission to effectively implement it.

The PM would have guaranteed insurance payment straight to the bank account within 30 days of crop loss

Farmers would have been consulted to set up a new import-export policy, Ramesh wrote on X.

