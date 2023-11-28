Congress: Telangana to drown in liquor if KCR is re-elected

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday warned the people of poll-bound Telangana saying that in case the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) gets re-elected to power, the state would drown in liquor.

Addressing an election rally at Bhongir in Telangana, Gandhi also reiterated six guarantees promised by the Congress to the people of the state. She said Congress governments in states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka had implemented such guarantees.

Priyanka Gandhi said the ruling BRS did not believe in working for the people but only doing “poll management” at the time of elections. Drawing a parallel with the BJP, she said that like the BJP had become the richest party in the world, BRS had become the richest party in Telangana.

The Congress general secretary said time had come to seek answers and explanations from the BRS government, which has trampled over the dreams and expectations of people. “For 10 years, the BRS government had only crushed the dreams of the people,” she said.

