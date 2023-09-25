Congress to hold press conferences in 21 cities to 'expose' govt on women's reservation

New Delhi, September 25
The Congress will hold press conferences in 21 cities on Monday in which 21 women leaders will "expose the Modi government" on the issue of women's reservation, the party said.
While MP Rajani Patil will hold a press conference in Ahmedabad, Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza will hold a presser in Hyderabad.
Ranjeet Ranjan will hold a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Alka Lamba in Jaipur, Amee Yagnik in Mumbai, Ragini Nayak in Ranchi and Shama Mohamed in Srinagar, among others.
The Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said press conferences will be held in 21 cities by 21 women leaders.
"Agenda - to expose the treachery by the Modi government in the name of women's reservation," he said in a post on X.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas