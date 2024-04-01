Congress to release election manifesto on April 5

PTI

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has said the party would release its manifesto on April 5. He took a swipe at the BJP over it setting up a manifesto committee at the ‘last moment’. TNS

4 killed as storm wreaks havoc in WB’s Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: Four persons were killed and at least 100 injured as a storm wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Sunday. “A rescue operation is underway,” an official said.

