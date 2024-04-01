Congress to release election manifesto on April 5

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has said the party would release its manifesto on April 5. He took a swipe at the BJP over it setting up a manifesto committee at the ‘last moment’. TNS
4 killed as storm wreaks havoc in WB’s Jalpaiguri
Jalpaiguri: Four persons were killed and at least 100 injured as a storm wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Sunday. “A rescue operation is underway,” an official said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’
Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...
Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition
Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally
‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka
Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge