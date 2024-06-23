Congress wants implementation of new criminal laws deferred

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 22

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the implementation of the new criminal laws be deferred to allow fresh review and re-examination of the laws by the reconstituted parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs.

Law Minister Arjun Meghawal has said the new laws would come into effect from July 1. Writing on X, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam had been “bulldozed through Parliament without proper debate and discussion, and at a time when 146 MPs had been suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha”.

The Bills had been “bulldozed earlier through the Standing Committee on Home Affairs without detailed interactions”, he said.

