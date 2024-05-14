Congress will end financial distress of women: Sonia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

Amid the polling for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi today said the Congress had come up with the “Mahalakshmi” scheme to ensure justice to the women, ending their financial distress.

In a video message, she highlighted the plight of women amid soaring inflation and pledged a transformative initiative aimed at addressing their financial distress.

She empathised with formidable challenges faced by women due to relentless rise in prices of essential commodities. “At this difficult time, I want to assure you that the Congress’ ‘hand’ (also party’s election symbol) is always with the women of the country and it will bring a change in their life,” she said.

The Congress leader unveiled the Mahalakshmi scheme, an endeavour designed to provide financial assistance to women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Under the scheme, one woman from every impoverished family will receive an annual sum of Rs 1 lakh to foster their financial stability.

