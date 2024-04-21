 Congress will give your wealth to infiltrators, those who have more children: PM Modi in Rajasthan : The Tribune India

Congress will give your wealth to infiltrators, those who have more children: PM Modi in Rajasthan

Modi's reference is to former prime minister Manmohan Singh's controversial ‘first claim’ remark made in 2006

PM Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Banswara. PTI



PTI

Jaipur, April 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

"This urban-Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'Mangalsutra'. They can go to that level," Modi said addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara.

"The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets," he claimed.

"Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children.

"It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?" he said.

Modi's reference was to former prime minister Manmohan Singh's controversial “first claim” remark made in 2006.

While the Congress manifesto delves into the issue of economic inequalities, the party has asserted that it does not talk about "redistribution" and that it favours a "comprehensive socio-economic caste census".

The opposition party had also asserted that Rahul Gandhi did not promise redistribution of the nation's wealth in Hyderabad on April 7 and that his words were "misrepresented". The clarification from Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh came after Rahul Gandhi had reportedly talked about the need to conduct a survey for more equitable distribution of the country's wealth.

On Sunday, Modi alleged that the Congress is now trapped "in the clutches of the Leftists" and its manifesto "is worrying and serious" as it is an attempt to implement the "ideology of Maoism on the ground".

"It says that if a Congress government is formed, everyone's property will be surveyed, the amount of gold our sisters have will be investigated and calculated. Our tribal families have silver, which will be calculated...This gold and other assets will be distributed equally to everyone.

"Is it acceptable to you? Do governments have the right to confiscate your property which you have earned through hard work? The gold with our mothers and sisters is not for showing off, it is related to their self-respect.

"The value of their 'Mangalsutra' is not in gold or its price but it is related to her dreams in life and you are talking about snatching it," Modi said.

The prime minister alleged that the Congress had come under the control of "urban Naxals".

He also accused the Congress of ignoring the welfare of tribals and said the party could not find a single person from the Adivasi community who could be the President of the country during its 60-year rule.

"Were the tribals not capable? Just see the Congress's mindset. But in 2014, you blessed us…and now a tribal daughter is the country's President. This is real participation. This is the spirit of the Constitution given by Babasaheb," Modi said addressing the public meeting in Banswara in support of BJP's Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya.

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Modi also those who cannot win elections have "fled the field" and have come to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Addressing another election rally in Rajasthan's Jalore, Modi said the country is punishing the Congress for its "sins" and the party that had once won 400 seats is unable to find candidates to contest 300 seats in this Lok Sabha election. 

