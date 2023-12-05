Congress: Will oppose Bills to replace IPC, CrPC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday said the Congress would strongly oppose in Parliament the new Bills to replace the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Evidence Act.

Briefing reporters after a meeting here presided over by Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Ramesh said scrutiny of the Bills by standing committee was inadequate as it did not meet all the stakeholders. Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Digvijay Singh, who are members of the committee, submitted dissent notes, he said, adding the Congress would also strongly oppose the CEC and other Election Commissioners Bill.

The Congress leader said it would press the government for discussion on the situation at the LAC, unemployment, price rise, the ethnic conflict in Manipur and environmental problems manifested by the recent tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand. Ramesh said since the session would continue for about 14 days only, maximum three to four issues beyond those featuring on the government agenda could be taken up in the House.

