Congress win in ’19 would have made Kota PFI hub: Shah

New Delhi, April 20

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday warned against the potential consequences of a Congress victory, citing the purported dangers of a resurgence of banned organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI). He said this while addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Kota that goes to the polls on April 26 in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress saying had the people voted for that party in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, Kota could have faced the influence of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Earlier in Bhilwara, where polling will take place on the same date, Shah confidently declared BJP’s impending victory in Rajasthan. “Yesterday was the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections. Do you want to know the result?... The BJP led by PM Modi is winning all 12 seats in Rajasthan,” he claimed.

Addressing a rally in UP’s Mathura, from where sitting BJP MP and veteran actress Hema Malini is seeking a third term, Shah said during the UPA's 10-year rule, terrorists entered the nation at will and wreaked havoc.

