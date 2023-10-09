Congress Working Committee meets today, caste census, polls on agenda

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 8

The reconstituted Congress Working Committee will meet in the national capital for the first time on Monday, with caste census, its implications, election strategy and management expected to dominate the discussions.

Countering PM’s anti-hindu narrative Within the Congress, some leaders feel the caste census narrative needs to be pitched right, in order to counter PM Narendra Modi's attack that the Congress was trying to divide the Hindus and was taking an anti-minority position.

The Congress’ firm backing to caste census needs to be discussed in the highest party forum, sources say. Only recently a regular CWC member, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, had warned against Rahul Gandhi’s “jitni aabadi utna haq” slogan as majoritarian, though he had deleted his post on X after being told off by the party.

A discussion on the election strategy, seat-sharing commitments under the newly built INDIA bloc and election management is also expected to take place.

Sources said the Congress was severely lagging on poll management whereas the BJP was an election machine.

“The Udaipur Chintan Shivir declaration of the Congress had in May 2022 announced the decision to establish an election management department. It is nowhere in sight. We have to urgently consider putting it in place to fight the BJP effectively,” a source said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the

CWC meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and other senior leaders in attendance.

