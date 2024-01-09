 ‘Congress yet to get permission for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’s launch from Manipur’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ‘Congress yet to get permission for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’s launch from Manipur’

‘Congress yet to get permission for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’s launch from Manipur’

Party leader KC Venugopal claims the government’s delay or denial of permissions is giving more publicity to the programme

‘Congress yet to get permission for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’s launch from Manipur’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the party MP KC Venugopal. PTI file



PTI

Guwahati, January 9

The Congress on Tuesday said that it is yet to receive permission to begin the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur on January 14, with the state government informing it that the application has been sent to the Centre for “approval”.

Addressing a press conference, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said Manipur has been chosen to start the march to “heal the wounds” of its people who have been affected by the ethnic violence.

“The Congress’s Manipur unit had applied to the chief secretary for the permission a week back. Today, they are telling us that they cannot give the sanction, and our application has gone to Delhi for approval,” he said.

“Is it the duty of the central government to give approval to a political party meeting?” he questioned.

The Yatra, to be led by MP Rahul Gandhi, will commence from Imphal on January 14 and culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.

The Congress has applied to launch the march from Hatta Kangjeibung in the Imphal East district.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to flag off the programme in the presence of chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and top leaders of the party.

Venugopal, who also reviewed arrangements for the Assam leg of the programme scheduled from January 18 to 25, claimed that permission to hold a public meeting at a school in this state has also been cancelled.

“In a democratic system, every political party has the right to hold demonstrations. This Yatra is not even a political programme and is not connected to elections. It is to ask the government to give justice to the poor, the women and the youths of the nation,” he maintained.

He claimed that the government’s delay or denial of permissions is giving more publicity to the programme.

“Don’t make unnecessary publicity for us. If you (the government) try to stop the Yatra, it will mean extra publicity for us,” he said.

On choosing Manipur for the launch, Venugopal said the decision was not taken from any political point of view.

“We all know how much the people of Manipur have been affected by the violence. We need to heal the wounds of the people of Manipur. We don’t want to politicise the issue but want to give the message that we are with them,” he said.

Venugopal claimed that people from different walks of life have already expressed their willingness to join the programme.

“It will be the biggest platform to raise the issues of the people and what they deserve. In the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, we raised the issue of love and affection against anger and hatred. This Yatra will focus on the issues of the common people,” he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Congress #Manipur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

2
India

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag

3
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

4
Jalandhar

Punjabi students' protest at Algoma University, Canada, enters 5th day

5
Diaspora

Family of Sikh couple killed in shooting in Canada holds vigil in Brampton

6
Trending

‘Suchana Seth was not happy…’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light

7
Punjab

Video: In broad daylight, '200 rounds' fired at Zira councillor’s house during wedding in Punjab's Ferozepur; police probe drug smuggling rivalry

8
Himachal

Dry weather hits hotel business in Himachal

9
Chandigarh

Heritage grandeur to fore at Punjab and Haryana High Court’s newly unveiled Le Café

10
Delhi

AAP, Congress set for Delhi deal, but tie-up unlikely in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’
Chandigarh

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Top News

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in a bag

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag

Suchana Seth was among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Et...

Facing backlash from Indians, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urges China to send more tourists

Facing backlash from Indians, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urges China to send more tourists

Muizzu who is on five-day state visit to China termed China ...

‘Suchana Seth was not happy …’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light

‘Suchana Seth was not happy…’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light ‘Suchana Seth was not happy…’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light

Police said her divorce proceedings have been finalised, and...

Himachal High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

Himachal Pradesh High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

7-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on AMU’s minority status

7-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on AMU’s minority status

It comes 8 years after the BJP-led NDA government sought to ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Cops conduct cordon & search operation in Amritsar, rural areas

High Court issues notice to Punjab govt on delay in holding municipal corporation polls

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

DSP’s plea on turning approver in drugs case to come up on January 23 in Tarn Taran court

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

UT admn tells high court that they will withdraw show-cause notice issued to Chandigarh Golf Club

Chandigarh administration to withdraw show-cause notice to Chandigarh Golf Club, Punjab and Haryana High Court informed

Mohali to have its own land bank for promoting future investment

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

2 found dead in Mohali, police suspect murder

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Eyewitnesses saw Jagdish Tytler incite mob, CBI tells court

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Eyewitnesses saw Jagdish Tytler incite mob, CBI tells court

Delhi High Court restrains use of Murthal’s ‘Mannat Dhaba’ brand name by other eateries

2 Delhi Police officers die as their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonepat

Court allows NewsClick HR head Amit Chakravarty to turn approver in UAPA case

16 trains running late due to fog; Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

Jalandhar DSP murder case: Blood-stained clothes of auto driver found near his house

‘Funds embezzled’: Centre seeks probe into Jalandhar Smart City ‘scam’

Congress not questioning AAP in Sukhpal Khaira case: Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Government committed to resolving issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

53rd in nation, Ludhiana best smart city in making in state

53rd in nation, Ludhiana best smart city in making in state

10 cartons of liquor, heroin seized during search op

Man injures stray dog with sharp weapon

14 swine flu cases in 8 days

Coaches, students from Tamil Nadu, other states rue lack of facilities

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

16 held after search ops in Patiala, 14 cases registered

Staffers go on strike for restoration of OPS

Punjab cagers secure place in pre-quarterfinals of national games

Central schemes should reach all at grassroots, says Khanna