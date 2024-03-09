 Congress’s 1st list of 39 out, confirms Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad candidature : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Congress’s 1st list of 39 out, confirms Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad candidature

Congress’s 1st list of 39 out, confirms Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad candidature

Congress’s 1st list of 39 out, confirms Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad candidature

Rahul Gandhi Wayanad, Bhupesh Baghel Rajnandgaon and Shashi Tharoor Thiruvananthapuram



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

Nearly a week after the ruling BJP declared 195 candidates for the upcoming General Election, principal Opposition Congress on Friday named 39 candidates, fielding former party president Rahul Gandhi from Kerala’s Wayanad which he won for the first time in 2019.

BJP raises question over Suresh after anti-india remark

BJP leader Amit Malviya said, “DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar, who called for a ‘separate’ South India, has been given ticket again. India’s balkanisation is Congress’ unfinished agenda.”

The list features top guns of the Congress, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon; former Chhattisgarh minister Tamradhwaj Sahu (74) from Mahasamund; DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, from Bangalore (Rural) which he has been representing in the Lok Sabha (LS) for the last two terms.

In a major development, the Congress has also fielded sitting Rajya Sabha MP and AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal, the closest Rahul aide, from Kerala’s Alappuzha, the only constituency the CPM won in 2019 out of 20 in the state. The remaining 19 went to the Congress-led UDF with the Congress alone bagging 15 seats -– the highest LS share it got anywhere in India.

K Sudhakaran, chief of the Kerala unit of Congress and Lok Sabha member from Kannur, will defend his seat and so will three-term Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

Two contests in Kerala will be interesting -– Rahul Gandhi versus Annie Raja, wife of CPI general secretary D Raja in Wayanad and MoS IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrashekhar opposite Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram. The 39 names were finalised in a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee held here yesterday where 60 candidates were deliberated upon for 11 states, with consensus only on 39.

In Karnataka, suspense continues on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s former LS seat Gulbarga where the buzz is that his son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani could get the ticket. The list, released by Venugopal and All India Congress Committeetreasurer Ajay Maken, consists of six constituencies of Chhattisgarh (out of 11), seven out 28 constituencies of Karnataka, 15 out of the 20 constituencies of Kerala, one Lakshadweep constituency, both constituencies of Meghalaya, the only constituency of Nagaland, the only Lok Sabha seat of Sikkim, four out of the 17 constituencies of Telangana and one out of the two constituencies of Tripura.

Briefing reporters here, Venugopal said 24 out of the 39 candidates announced today belonged to SC, ST, OBC and minority communities. Twelve were aged below fifty years, eight between 50 and 60 years, 12 between 61 and 70 years and seven between 71 and 76 years.

Tamradhwaj Sahu (74), former minister of Chhattisgarh, who has been given ticket from Mahasamund, is one of the senior-most candidates in the list. The Congress has fielded former Union Minister Charan Das Mahant’s wife Jyotsna Mahant from Chhattisgarh’s Korba.

On tie-ups with other partners of the INDIA bloc, Venugopal said the Congress was serious on the issue of alliance. However, the other parties should cooperate, too, to strike up seat-sharing arrangements, he said. “Our objective is to reduce the number of BJP MPs,” he said.

He was silent when asked whether Rahul would contest only from Wayanad and not Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi.

The fact that the Congress on Friday announced candidate for the Tura seat in Meghalaya, besides Shillong where it has re-nominated its sitting Member of Parliament Vincent Pala, shows that it has failed to clinch a seat-sharing arrangement with Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya. The Trinamool Congress enjoys support in the Garo hills and wanted to fight from Tura in alliance with the Congress.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kerala #Rahul Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

4
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized