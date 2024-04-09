Constable seriously injured in miscreants attack in police camp at Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, April 9
A constable was seriously injured after he was attacked by unidentified miscreants at a police camp in Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Tuesday, an officer said.
The injured police constable, identified as Sandip Saha, is undergoing treatment at a city-based hospital, and his condition is “very critical”, he said.
“Saha has grievous injuries in his head and his condition is very critical at the moment,” the police officer said.
Three persons, known in the locality as Trinamool Congress leaders, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on Saha at Sitalia police camp, he said, adding that police have lodged a suo moto case in this connection.
Two other policemen, present in the camp, were also beaten up but their injuries were not serious, the officer said.
Initial probe revealed that Saha had a tiff with the trio a few weeks back, he said.
“This could be the reason for the attack. We are talking to the arrested three. There were two other policemen on duty at the camp. We are also talking to them,” the officer said.
Sandeshkhali has been in the news following a team of Enforcement Directorate officers being assaulted by villagers when they went there to conduct a raid at the residence of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Shiekh in connection with the ration distribution scam in West Bengal.
Allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabs were levelled against local leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress at Sandeshkhali recently.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court dismisses his plea against arrest by ED
‘Courts are concerned with constitutional morality and not p...
Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP
The move came almost a month after his son Brijender Singh j...
Maharashtra Opposition's Lok Sabha deal sealed: Uddhav Thackeray gets major chunk of 21 seats
The Congress will contest 17 seats and the NCP (SP) 10
Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton
Reports say an altercation occurred at the construction site...