 Constable seriously injured in miscreants attack in police camp at Sandeshkhali : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Constable seriously injured in miscreants attack in police camp at Sandeshkhali

Constable seriously injured in miscreants attack in police camp at Sandeshkhali

Injured police constable is identified as Sandip Saha, and is undergoing treatment at a city-based hospital

Constable seriously injured in miscreants attack in police camp at Sandeshkhali

“Saha has grievous injuries in his head and his condition is very critical at the moment,” the police officer said. iStock



PTI

Kolkata, April 9

A constable was seriously injured after he was attacked by unidentified miscreants at a police camp in Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Tuesday, an officer said.

The injured police constable, identified as Sandip Saha, is undergoing treatment at a city-based hospital, and his condition is “very critical”, he said.

“Saha has grievous injuries in his head and his condition is very critical at the moment,” the police officer said.

Three persons, known in the locality as Trinamool Congress leaders, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on Saha at Sitalia police camp, he said, adding that police have lodged a suo moto case in this connection.

Two other policemen, present in the camp, were also beaten up but their injuries were not serious, the officer said.

Initial probe revealed that Saha had a tiff with the trio a few weeks back, he said.

“This could be the reason for the attack. We are talking to the arrested three. There were two other policemen on duty at the camp. We are also talking to them,” the officer said.

Sandeshkhali has been in the news following a team of Enforcement Directorate officers being assaulted by villagers when they went there to conduct a raid at the residence of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Shiekh in connection with the ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabs were levelled against local leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress at Sandeshkhali recently.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#West Bengal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

2
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

3
Punjab

Man kills female friend in Punjab’s Mohali, meets with accident near Shahabad in Haryana

4
Punjab

Five AAP MPs keep mum on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, leaders baffled

5
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut queen of controversies: Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh

6
Punjab

AFT upholds Captain's conviction, says keep ego in check while dealing with juniors

7
Delhi

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court dismisses his plea against arrest by ED

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court rings in new system for foreign nationals to ‘stay connected’ from behind bars

9
Diaspora

Missing Indian student in US whose parents got ransom call found dead in Ohio’s Cleveland

10
India

Congress moves EC against PM’s ‘Muslim League’ remark; Kharge says ‘stink of RSS’ in Modi’s speeches

Don't Miss

View All
Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Amritsar

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away from to live with a relative in Ludhiana at age of 11: ‘I becoming distant from my family’
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake
Trending

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake

Top News

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court dismisses his plea against arrest by ED

‘Courts are concerned with constitutional morality and not p...

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

The move came almost a month after his son Brijender Singh j...

MVA seals poll pact in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) gets major chunk of 21 seats

Maharashtra Opposition's Lok Sabha deal sealed: Uddhav Thackeray gets major chunk of 21 seats

The Congress will contest 17 seats and the NCP (SP) 10

Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

Reports say an altercation occurred at the construction site...

Warm greetings and a tight hug: Bhagwant Mann meets AAP’s Sanjay Singh at Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh

Warm greetings and a tight hug: Bhagwant Mann meets AAP’s Sanjay Singh at Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh


Cities

View All

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Amritsar: Concerted drive against drugs led to seizure of 99 kg heroin in three months

‘Tarn Taran incident akin to Draupadi’s disrobing’, High Court takes suo motu notice

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: KMSC activists wave black flags at BJP leaders

Farmers stage protest against BJP’s candidate from Faridkot

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Chandigarh: 750 cops, 13 checkpoints for Navratri fair at Mansa Devi

Mohali: University student arrested for fraudulently selling rental cars

Top two officers relieved of Excise & Taxation charge in Chandigarh

Public Bike Sharing in Chandigarh: Year on, fate of 31 PBS docking stations continues to hang fire

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court dismisses his plea against arrest by ED

Excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till April 23

Delhi excise policy scam: CBI questions BRS leader K Kavitha in Tihar Jail

Delhi High Court asks sports ministry to respond to Wrestling Federation of India’s plea challenging suspension

Face-off with Speaker, BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

INDIA VOTES 2024: Vikramjit takes to pressure tactics

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary takes to pressure tactics

Car-pick up van collision leaves 4 dead, 21 injured in Kapurthala

Illegal mining rampant under AAP govt: Sukhpal Khaira

Jalandhar: 983 cartons of liquor meant for poll recovered from canter, driver held

Jalandhar: 25,500 kg lahan seized

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

Two brothers among four nabbed in car robbery case

Man booked for impregnating 16-year-old

Giaspura tragedy: Survivor’s quest for truth, justice on

Slum dwellers’ settlements removed

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

School remembers Guru Nabha Das

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district