 Constituency Watch - Bellary: BJP eyes win in Karnataka’s mining capital Bellary : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Constituency Watch - Bellary: BJP eyes win in Karnataka’s mining capital Bellary

Constituency Watch - Bellary: BJP eyes win in Karnataka’s mining capital Bellary

Saffron party candidate hopes fulfilling of Ayodhya promise will help him secure win

Constituency Watch - Bellary: BJP eyes win in Karnataka’s mining capital Bellary

Gayathri Siddeshwara



Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, May 6

Smoke and dust emanating from industries are reminiscent of the infamous mining business that has been dictating the politics of Bellary since 2004. The political outcomes in Bellary constituency have been determined by the money power of its mining barons, the Reddy brothers — Gali Janardhana, Somashekar and Karunakar — rather than local issues.

E Tukaram

Rising on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, BJP’s candidate B Sriramulu is hopeful that the “resurrection of Sri Rama in Ayodhya will ensure his political rebirth in the election.”

Sriramulu was defeated in the 2023 Assembly polls from the Bellary Rural Assembly constituency. This time, in every public rally, he has been emotionally appealing to voters to ensure he is not pushed to political “oblivion”.

Vital stats

17,51,734 Total voters

8,80,246 male

8,71,488 female

Total candidates in fray: 6

Voting date: May 7

PeeK into past (2019 LS poll)

Winner: Y Devendrappa (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Polled: 6,16,388 votes

Nearest rival: V. S. Ugrappa (Congress)

Polled: 5,60,681 votes

He is contesting against Congress candidate and four-time MLA from Sandur E Tukaram. Congress sources say that he has been assured that if he wins the election, his daughter will be given a chance to become Sandur MLA and if he is defeated, he will be made minister in Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet.

Both Tukaram and Sriramulu are members of the ST community. “The only thing that could work in favour for us is the anger of voters against Sriramulu. The Congress guarantees are working well. He remains inaccessible after elections and this is the reason he was defeated last year in Assembly poll. But the other thing which I admit is that Tukaram is not interested in national politics and this might go against us,” a Congress leader said.

Former Karnataka minister G Janardhan Reddy, who is accused in nine CBI cases linked to illegal mining, returned to the BJP in March by merging his Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha party with the BJP. Reddy’s return was expected to boost the BJP’s prospects in the iron ore-rich mining district.

Reddy remained imprisoned for nearly a year after his arrest in 2011 and was until recently barred from entering the Ballari region on the orders of the apex court. The BJP has dominated the Bellary Lok Sabha seat from 2004 to 2014, with Karunakar Reddy, brother of Janardhan Reddy, J Shantha, Sriramulu’s sister, and Sriramulu being elected to the Parliament.

Sriramulu vacated the seat to contest the 2018 Assembly elections and made way for Shantha to contest the seat for by-elections. However, the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2018 managed to wrest the seat from the BJP, handing Congress candidate V S Ugrappa a victory. However, the latter lost to BJP’s Y Devandrappa in the 2019 elections. In 1999, Sushma Swaraj contested against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who fought from Bellary on a second seat after Rae Bareli in 1999.

“Though BJP talks of fighting corruption, they inducted Janardhana Reddy into the party, who looted Bellary and made fortunes. The water and air even today remains polluted,” said H Ganesha, a businessman in Bellary.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Karnataka


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal for 'receiving funding from Sikhs for Justice'; AAP calls it conspiracy at BJP's behest

2
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

3
Haryana

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

4
Punjab

Punjab top poll official seeks report over BJP candidates being ‘prevented’ from campaigning

5
Jalandhar

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

6
Delhi

Delhi High Court asks trial court to expeditiously conclude 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

8
Diaspora

Survivor of Canada highway chase that left Indian couple, 3-month-old grandson dead says family 'reeling' from collision

9
India

Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday

10
India

Canada again, floats target Indian leadership at pro-Khalistan rally

Don't Miss

View All
10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Top News

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...

Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off

Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off

a valve glitch in the rocket's upper stage forced mission ma...

ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul

ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul

The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...

High stakes for BJP as voting in 25 Gujarat LS seats today

High stakes for BJP as voting in 25 Gujarat Lok Sabha seats today


Cities

View All

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Last rites of woman farmer Balwinder Kaur performed

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Procurement: 6 lakh MT wheat reaches market

Two fire at jeweller’s shop after failing to get Rs 50L extortion money

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

SAD candidate quits party, may join BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Saini quits party, may join BJP

JP Nadda to address rally in Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon to file nomination on May 10

Manish Tewari promises one-time settlement to end housing board occupants’ woes

Congress candidate did nothing for previous constituency: Sanjay Tandon to voters

Mohali: Teams to keep strict vigil on campaign expenses

Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

Hoax emails: Union Home Secy reviews situation

Congress demands police action against BJP for ‘spreading fake news’

Want peace, justice and growth: Kanhaiya files nomination papers

Youngsters discuss INDIA bloc candidate’s bid for N-E Delhi

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

With 10 councillors in kitty, Congress finds the going tough in Jalandhar

Filing of papers begins today

CBI court denies bail to Jalandhar RPO

BSP candidate complains of unfair treatment in poll campaign

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Sat Paul Mittal School students bag top spots in ICSE Class X

Wheat harvesting almost over, only 35 farm fire incidents in Ludhiana district so far

Sidhwan Canal still far from being clean

2 youths gang-rape minor girl, booked

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

Farmer’s death during protest in Patiala: Autopsy refused after talks remain inconclusive

SKM protests, holds BJP responsible for farmer Surinder’s death at Sehri

Workshop of Centre of Indian Trade Union ends