Constituency Watch: Water woes, dry fields key poll planks in Karnataka’s agri-region Mandya

Mandya, April 24

Mandya’s topography is dominated by agricultural fields and due to a severe drought, the lives of farmers stand adversely affected. The looming water crisis and the dry fields have become major poll issues in the constituency.

Venkatarame Gowda

With over 90 per cent of Mandya’s population involved in agriculture and the Cauvery being a crucial resource, issues related to water security are significant.

Vital stats 17.5 lakh Total voters 8.6L Male 8.9 L Female Others: 35,150 Total candidates in fray: 14 Voting date: April 26 Peek into past (2019 LS poll) Winner: Sumalatha Ambareesh (Independent) Polled: 7,03,660 votes Nearest rival:Nikhil Kumaraswamy (Janata Dal-Secular) Polled: 5,77,784 votes

According to the Karnataka Government estimates, sugarcane production in the state is estimated to be 52 million tonnes this year, compared to about 75 million tonnes last year.

State JD(S) president HD Kumaraswamy, who is contesting from Mandya, has accused the Congress government of ignoring farmers’ interests and joining hands with the DMK that is opposed to the Mekedatu water project which is expected to resolve Karnataka’s water woes.

The Congress and the JD(S) have dominated the constituency's political landscape. The Congress has won the Mandya Lok Sabha seat 13 times so far. The BJP, which has never been able to win this seat, has now allied with the JD(S) to gain a foothold in the region.

“We believe if Kumaraswamy is elected, he may become agricultural minister at the Centre and the Mandya farmers will benefit. The water crisis is looming large and the fields are dry,” said Sunil M who works in a paddy field at Belakavadi village in Mandya.

While the JD(S) and the BJP have been targeting the Vokkaliga community, which makes up over 18 lakh voters, the Congress is trying to woo minorities, Dalits and OBCs here.

With Rs 254 crore declared wealth, the Congress has fielded the richest candidate, Venkataramane Gowda, a civil contractor. However, people’s unfamiliarity with the Congress candidate is the biggest challenge for the party here. Of the eight Assembly segments in Mandya in the 2023 state elections, the Congress won six, the JD(S) one while one went to the Congress-backed Sarvodaya Karnataka Party.

The Congress’s fulfilment of free electricity, free bus ride for women and financial assistance to unemployed graduates and women heads are the biggest issues that the NDA allies were concerned about.

“OBCs, Dalits and minorities will vote for the Congress. These three communities are not traditional supporters of the JD(S) and the BJP. Our performance in the Assembly elections was spectacular. The fulfilment of guarantees has made the BJP jittery,” said a senior Congress leader.

“Kumaraswamy has remained the CM twice. The JD(S) is a party of farmers. The Congress candidate is a new face and we have not seen him around much, nor do we know about his performance,” said Ramesh Babu, who runs a tea stall.

“Though the Congress won the Assembly poll, the people of the state have understood that the party didn’t stand by farmers when we were facing drought. People believe that I can solve their issues. Half of Mandya doesn’t even know the Congress candidate. The freebies of Congress will push the state into debt,” Kumarswamy said during his campaign.

Meanwhile, Gowda's campaign is aimed at projecting Kumarswamy as an outsider. “I am the son of Mandya. Kumarswamy’s political career is limited to Hassan,” he says.

