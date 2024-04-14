 Constituency Watch Nagaur: In Rajasthan’s Jat land, stage set for 3rd showdown between archrivals : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Constituency Watch Nagaur: In Rajasthan’s Jat land, stage set for 3rd showdown between archrivals

Constituency Watch Nagaur: In Rajasthan’s Jat land, stage set for 3rd showdown between archrivals

Emerging community leader Beniwal to lock horns with scion of political dynasty Mirdha

Constituency Watch Nagaur: In Rajasthan’s Jat land, stage set for 3rd showdown between archrivals

RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal campaigns in Nagaur. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Nagaur, April 13

Nestled in the arid expanse of the Jat heartland of Rajasthan, the Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency is all set for a fierce electoral showdown between two archrivals — emerging Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal of the INDIA bloc and scion of a formidable political dynasty Jyoti Mirdha of the BJP.

Face-off between heavyweights

  • This will be the third face-off between Hanuman Beniwal of the INDIA bloc and Jyoti Mirdha of the BJP, each having clinched victory on this battleground once before
  • Mirdha, an erstwhile torchbearer of the Congress and latest entrant into ‘Modi Ka Parivar’, now carries the BJP’s mantle, adding a fresh twist to the narrative

The political duel marks the third face-off between the two entrenched adversaries, each having clinched victory on this battleground once before. However, the dynamics of the contest diverge markedly from past encounters.

Mirdha, an erstwhile torchbearer of the Congress and latest entrant into ‘Modi Ka Parivar’, now carries the BJP’s mantle, adding a fresh twist to the narrative. Meanwhile, Beniwal, a prominent figure revered among farmers, continues to wield influence, albeit under the banner of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), in alliance with the INDIA bloc.

The constituency’s demographic tapestry, comprising over six lakh Jat voters alongside 5.5 lakh Muslim and as many Dalits, underscores the pivotal role played by these communities in shaping electoral outcomes. Since Muslims and Dalits have usually been a Congress vote bank, Jats hold the key. Beniwal, the sitting MLA from the Khinwsar Assembly constituency, had defeated Mirdha in 2019, by a margin of nearly two lakh votes. Now, the tables have turned and it would be difficult to make any prediction.

The Congress has won the Nagaur seat 10 times since 1952. The BJP has made repeated attempts to win it, but the party emerged victorious only in a byelection in 1997, and in the 2004 and 2014 General Election. In the last elections, the BJP and the RLP had formed an alliance and Beniwal emerged victorious after defeating Jyoti Mirdha, then with the Congress, by a margin of nearly 1.81 lakh votes.

Mirdha’s grandfather Nathuram Mirdha, a formidable figure within the Congress, represented the Nagaur constituency five times between 1977 and 1996. Nathuram political prowess was evident from the fact that in 1977, amidst the Janata Party’s surge, his was the only seat that the Congress managed to win out of Rajasthan’s 25.

He emerged victorious from Nagaur, clinching victory by a significant margin of over 20,000 votes.

“The contest is very tough this time as both the contenders are strong. Beniwal, with the support of the Congress, is giving a tough contest to Mirdha, who has now switched to the BJP. Besides her own base, Mirdha has an advantage of BJP’s strong leadership as the saffron party has also won last year’s Assembly elections,” says Rajendra Vaishnav, a tea vendor.

Sushant Deshpandey, who works in an eatery in Nagaur, says, “Though both the candidates are strong, Beniwal has a local connect. He comes to Nagaur frequently. Mirdha’s presence in Nagaur, on the other hand, is negligible.”

The BJP won the Assembly elections of Rajasthan last year, but in the Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress is a winner as its candidates won four Assembly seats of Ladnun, Nagaur, Makrana and Parbatsar.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#INDIA bloc #Lok Sabha #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

2
Punjab

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shot dead at shop in Punjab’s Nangal

3
Punjab

LS poll: Congress CEC finalises some candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal seats; Manish Tewari to contest from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya from Mandi

4
World

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

5
Punjab

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

6
India

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

7
World

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes ship with 17 Indians near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Israel

8
Punjab

Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, his security personnel nab snatcher

9
India

Remove Bournvita from category of ‘health drinks’: Government tells e-commerce firms

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann yet to accept IAS officer Karnail Singh’s resignation

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Top News

Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran

Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran

Efforts on to ensure ‘early release’ | Tel Aviv warns of ‘co...

Action against terror cannot be based on rules, says S Jaishankar

Action against terror cannot be based on rules, says S Jaishankar

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

Supreme Court to take up Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court order tomorrow

Supreme Court to take up Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court order tomorrow

Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school

Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school

Wants management to meet safety guidelines first


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Constable held with heroin on jail premises

Firm employees stage robbery drama for bungling cash, nabbed

Criminal wanted in 5 cases nabbed

3 held with 700 gm heroin

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

7 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 69 lakh in US

Chandigarh MC XEN faces major penalty

Ensure implementation of Chandigarh Administration policy on safe transport, schools told

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

Sachdeva flays Kejriwal over jail meeting rules

Unite against BJP actions to save democracy: Gopal Rai to public

Subsidies on power, water to stay, don’t pay attention to rumours: L-G

Vote out forces that want to scrap Constitution: Congress

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

70 fire incidents on average during crop harvesting every year

Wheat procurement starts at Bhogpur grain market

Aggarwal visits Niku Park, orders civic body to conduct safety audit of joyrides

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Work on major upgrade, revamp of ESIC hospital picks up pace

Three friends killed as car overturns after tyre burst

35K litres of lahan, 59 liquor bottles seized

Five booked in two fraud cases

BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chhadbad from Patiala Lok Sabha seat

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala

Three-member panel to probe Nabha gangrape

Two die in Fatehgarh Sahib mishaps