Constituency Watch Sikar : Fierce BJP-CPM contest on cards for Sikar constituency in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Sikar, April 10

In the heartland of Rajasthan’s Shekhawati region, the historic Sikar Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a huge political showdown.

Renowned for producing stalwarts like former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal and Congress leader Balram Jakhar, Sikar will now witness a fierce contest between BJP’s incumbent MP Sumedhanand Saraswati and CPM’s Amra Ram, who also has Congress’ backing.

Jat factor at play BJP’s incumbent MP Sumedhanand Saraswati seeks his third consecutive term after 2014 and 2019

He faces a formidable challenge from Amra Ram, a seasoned grassroots level Jat leader and farmer

The Jat community is likely to play a significant role in this election as both contenders are Jats

Sumedhanand, seeking his third consecutive term after 2014 and 2019, faces a formidable challenge from Amra Ram, a seasoned grassroots level Jat leader and farmer.

Despite Ram’s previous unsuccessful bids for the Lok Sabha seat, alliance of the CPM with the Congress injects fresh momentum into his campaign, buoyed by the backing of the Muslim electorate, comprising nearly 12 per cent of the eligible voters in the constituency.

The constituency comprises parts of Sikar and Jaipur districts. Congress candidates registered win in five Assembly segments under the Sikar Lok Sabha constituency, namely Lacchmangarh, Sikar, Danta Ramgarh, Neem Ka Thana and Chomu, while the BJP won three Assembly segments, namely Dhod (SC), Khandela and Srimandhopur.

Since Jats comprise nearly 10 per cent of the population in this constituency, the community is likely to play a significant role in this election as both the contenders are from the Jat community.

Ram is giving a tough fight to Sumedhanand, an ardent follower of Arya Samaj. Ram is contesting his fifth Lok Sabha poll from Sikar. Earlier, he had unsuccessfully contested four elections as CPM candidate.

Saraswati, former working president of the Sarvadeshik Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of the Arya Samaj, organised campaigns for cow protection. He entered active politics in 2014, when the BJP fielded him from Sikar, despite opposition by the local leadership that termed him “outsider”, as he hailed from Haryana. He emerged victorious and defeated his nearest rival Pratap Singh Jat of the Congress by 2.39 lakh votes.

The significance of Sikar’s political landscape is underscored by its historical role as a bastion of the Congress, subsequently transitioning into a stronghold of the BJP.

Subhash Maharia’s tenure as three-term BJP MP further exemplifies the influence of the Jat factor in Sikar’s electoral dynamics. However, the entrance of BSP candidate Amar Chand adds a new dimension to the contest, targeting the SC and ST voter base comprising 20 per cent of the electorate.

Amidst the electoral fervour, concerns over women’s safety, fuelled by Sikar’s emergence as a burgeoning coaching hub of the country after Kota. Ram Prakash Sharma, a shopkeeper says, “Thousands of students from different parts of the country are staying here, the safety of women remains the biggest issue in this constituency.”

Tea vendor Rajesh Kumar, however, says, “I believe caste and religion will play a bigger role in these elections. The CPM candidate has an advantage of alliance with the Congress, while the BJP is banking on religious issues and Modi’s image.”

PeeK into past (2019 LS poll)

Winner: Sumedhanand Saraswati (BJP)

Polled: 7.72 lakh votes

Nearest rival: Subhash Maharia (Congress)

Polled: 4.74 lakh votes

Vital stats

21.96 lakh Total voters

11.47L Male 10.49L Female

Total candidates in fray: 14 Voting date: April 19

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Rajasthan