‘Constitutional morality’ a means to preserve India’s diversity: CJI

PTI

Kolkata, June 29

Espousing the importance of implementing ‘Constitutional morality’ in Indian jurisprudence, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Saturday insisted on the commitment of courts to ensure diversity, inclusion and tolerance.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day East Zone II Regional Conference of the National Judicial Academy, the CJI also focused on the importance of technological advancements in the justice delivery system. The CJI elaborated on the notion of ‘Constitutional morality’ as a restraining factor on the state that should derive from the Preambluar values of the Constitution.

#Justice DY Chandrachud