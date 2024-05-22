Contours of theatre commands ready, proposal to be sent to govt

Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, May 21
The contours of India’s biggest military reforms — creating theatre commands having an integrated force with all elements such as cyber, space, land, air and sea — have been given the final shape. Sources said the proposal would now be sent to the government for approval.
The Department of Military Affairs under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Anil Chauhan, will initiate the move to seek government approval.
This morning, the CDS gave out details of the reform plan kick-started to run in three demarcated timelines till 2047 by incorporating changes in technology, addressing the changing nature of warfare and integrating the abilities of the three armed forces.
“Having theatre commands is just the beginning of a long-term plan aimed at having a future-ready force capable of multi-domain operations,” said General Chauhan. He was speaking at the 22nd Maj Gen Samir Sinha memorial lecture at the United Service Institution, a Ministry of Defence backed think-tank in the Capital.
The reforms would include integration of space and cyber operations with the existing domains of air, land and sea warfare, said the CDS.
He revealed how the service chiefs and he had ironed out difference in opinion on reforms in behind-the-scene brainstorming sessions under code name “Operation Tiranga”. The CDS and the three chiefs had 11 meetings each lasting three to four hours.
The plan entails a three-stage process that includes among other things self-reliance, adapting to technology and defining what is integration. Technology was changing the warfare and there was a flux in the world order, the CDS said. Theatre commands could not function without jointness and integration.
Long-term plan
