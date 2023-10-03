 Contract for additional 97 Tejas Mark 1A by year end: IAF chief : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Contract for additional 97 Tejas Mark 1A by year end: IAF chief

Contract for additional 97 Tejas Mark 1A by year end: IAF chief

Rs 1.15 lakh crore is the expected cost

Contract for additional 97 Tejas Mark 1A by year end: IAF chief

IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhri addressing the annual press conference ahead of the Air Force Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday October 3, 2023. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 3

Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhri on Tuesday said the contract for 97 additional Tejas Mark 1A was expected to be signed this year. It will cost about Rs 1.15 lakh crore, the IAF chief said.

The IAF Chief was addressing the annual press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on October 8.

The IAF is going to procure of 97 more Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets. “We will sign with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) they may further allocate work to private sector,” the IAF chief said.

The number of 97 is not to reduce the existing projection of the Tejas Mark 2.

These 97 jets will be in addition to 83 such jets ordered by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in February 2021 under a Rs 48,000 crore order to public sector giant HAL.

On being asked if these 97 will have any improvement over the 83, the IAF chief said they will cater to growth in technology.

The prototype of the ‘Mark-1A’ version is already flying. A series of validations are being done and deliveries are scheduled to commence from February next year, the HAL has announced.

The IAF chief said the Indo- Pacific region is the new strategic challenge and added that the IAF will be critical in meeting this challenge.

On being asked if the requirement of 42 fighter jet squadrons was needed in the changing war fighting scenario, the IAF chief said “we will need the numbers”.

He added that the Soviet origin MiG 21 fighter jets are being phased out by early 2025.

The IAF will be carrying out a fly past over the Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganges and the Yamuna rivers. Among the other planes and copters, the C295 transport plane sourced from European aerospace major Airbus, will make its debut.

S400 air defence missiles in a year

The IAF chief said the remaining two squadrons of S400 air defence missiles being imported from Russia will be here in one year.

India had contracted for five such squadrons; three were supplied before the Russia-Ukraine war.

#Indian Air Force

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

2
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

3
Haryana

Will not stay if BJP-JJP alliance continues in Haryana: BJP leader Birender Singh

4
Himachal

Thousands lose over Rs 200 crore in series of crypto rug-pulls in Himachal Pradesh; police yet to catch kingpin

5
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

6
Trending

Video: Obstruction on Vande Bharat tracks; loco pilot pulls brakes, averts accident

7
World

Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19

8
Himachal

Bengaluru trekker goes missing in Manali’s forests; police say search operation underway

9
India

Indian biz tycoon Harpal Randhawa, son among 6 killed in Zimbabwe plane crash

10
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case a...

AAP govt raised loans worth Rs 47,107 crore in 18 months of its rule, 57 per cent of this used to repay interest on loans, Bhagwant Mann informs governor

AAP govt raised loans worth Rs 47,107 crore in 18 months of its rule, 57 per cent of this used to repay interest on loans, Bhagwant Mann informs governor

This is the gist of the letter sent by CM to Banwarilal Puro...

India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10: Report

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the...

7 more patients died in Nanded govt hospital between Oct 1 and 2; total 31 succumbed in 2 days: Officials

7 more patients died in Nanded govt hospital between Oct 1 and 2; total 31 succumbed in 2 days: Officials

The District Information Office of Nanded confirms this on a...

World Bank retains India's growth projection at 6.3 %

World Bank retains India's growth projection at 6.3%

The April update, too, had forecast India’s GDP to grow at 6...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone, seizes 2.7 kg drugs near border in Tarn Taran sector

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran, seizes 2.7kg drugs

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Liquor, beer stolen from wine shop

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala