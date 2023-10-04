 Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief


Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 3

Looking to add more fighter jets, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday said the contract for 97 additional Tejas Mark-1A is expected to be signed this year.

The deal will cost around Rs 1.15 lakh crore, the IAF Chief said while answering queries at the annual press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on October 8. The IAF is going to procure 97 more Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets in addition to 83 such aircraft ordered by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in February 2021 under a Rs 48,000 crore order to public sector giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). “We will sign contract with the HAL and they may further allocate work to private sector,” said the IAF Chief. The 97 aircraft were not in lieu of any existing projections of procuring the Tejas Mark-2 or any other jet, he clarified. Asked whether or not these 97 aircraft would have any improvement over already ordered 83 jets, the IAF Chief said changes in technology would be catered to.

The prototype of the ‘Mark-1A’ version is already flying. A series of validations are being done and deliveries are scheduled to commence from February next year, the HAL has announced in the past. Asked about the pending supply of S-400 air defence regiments from Russia, the IAF Chief said: “Three (of the five) were supplied. The Russia-Ukraine conflict led to a delay. We are hopeful of getting the remaining two in a year.”

Listing out future plans, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said there were looking at 66 more light combat helicopters (LCHs) and 40 training planes, besides upgrade of 84 Sukhoi 30 MKI jets at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore.

Asked whether there was a requirement for 42 fighter jet squadrons mandated to tackle a collusive China-Pakistan threat in the changing war fighting scenario, the IAF Chief said “we will need the numbers”. He added the Soviet-origin MiG-21 fighter jets were being phased out by early 2025.

On the wider strategic interests, he said: “The Indo-Pacific region is the new economic and strategic centre of gravity of the world and offers us both challenges and opportunities.” Separately, work is in progress to develop capabilities such as manned-unmanned teaming and High Altitude Pseudo Satellites.

LAC deployment to stay

The IAF will remain deployed till compete disengagement takes place at friction points along the LAC, says Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. “Our operational plans are dynamic and change as per developing situation.”

#Indian Air Force

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head arrested after police raids; office sealed

2
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

3
Punjab

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

4
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

5
World

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

7
Diaspora

Family demands probe into UK Sikh activist Avtar Khanda's death

8
Delhi

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

9
Haryana

Kalpana Chawla's father passes away at 90; body to be donated to Karnal medical college

10
World Globe trot

China’s lunar mission to carry payload from Pak

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Top News

‘Should majority get all rights?’ PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul’s ‘aabadi-haq’ remark

'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul's 'aabadi-haq' remark

Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

30 locations linked to news portal, journalists searched; di...

Asked if reported on anti-CAA, farm stir, says Hashmi

Asked if reported on anti-CAA, farm stir, says Hashmi

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief


Cities

View All

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Teachers protest hike in registration, certificate fee

From skating to cricket, Kanika Ahuja is on a roll after Asian Games gold

World Animal Welfare Day: Environmentalists call for preserving biodiversity

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh eyes 'track & trace' system to check smuggling of liquor

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on festive days of Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb

Chandigarh: Now, parents to get child’s report card, attendance on phone

CH01CS series: E-auction of fancy registration numbers from October 12

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Fewer water birds nesting at Surajpur wetland

31-year-old woman shot at in Delhi

Woman dies after being hit by bus

MLA, sarpanch at odds over ~45L sewage water project

MLA, sarpanch at odds over Rs 45L sewage water project

Baupur Bet residents hold sit-in outside police station

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers protest, observe black day

Two smugglers held with 300-gm heroin

Cocaine haul in J&K: Involvement of two from Jalandhar, Phagwara sends cops into tizzy

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

A first: City focal points get concrete roads at Rs 25.2 cr

Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers hold protest, burn Centre’s effigy

Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Engineers urge MP CM to implement July 7 agreement

Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome