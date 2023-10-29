Convention centre blast: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM Vijayan; CM terms blast 'unfortunate' and 'serious'

PTI

New Delhi, October 29

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and took stock of the situation following a blast at a convention centre of a Christian group in Kochi, sources said.

Teams of the anti-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) and anti-terror probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being sent to Kerala following a directive of the home minister to assist the state government.

“The Home Minister spoke to the Kerala Chief Minister to take stock of the situation after the blast. The chief minister briefed the home minister about the incident,” a source said.

Chief Minister Vijayan termed as "unfortunate" and "serious" the blast that occurred during the convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses -- a Christian religious group that originated in the United States of America in the 19th century.

Vijayan said he has conferred with the State DGP who along with other senior police officers have left for the blast site.

"It is an unfortunate incident. One person died and two others are in serious condition. An investigation has been launched and further details will be available later," the CM told reporters in Delhi where he has gone to attend some party programmes.

"The incident is being viewed very seriously," he added.

