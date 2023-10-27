 Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden : The Tribune India

Project to bring economic stability to region, says EAM in Kyrgyzstan

Families and supporters of hostages in Gaza take part in a protest calling for their immediate release in Tel Aviv on Thursday. REUTERS



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 26

US President Joe Biden has said that he is convinced that one of the reasons why Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel was due to the announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking in Central Asia, reposed faith in the project, saying it would promote economic prosperity.

Biden said his assumption was based on his instinct and he did not have any proof for it. “I’m convinced one of the reasons Hamas attacked when it did, and I have no proof of this, just my instinct tells me, is because of the progress we were making towards regional integration for Israel, and regional integration overall. We can’t leave that work behind,” Biden said.

Hamas had launched a murderous attack inside Israel on October 7 that killed over 300 soldiers and 1,100 civilians, including women and children. It also kidnapped over 200 Israelis, many holding dual citizenship of western countries.

This is the second time after the Hamas attack that Biden has mentioned the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) as a potential reason.

Meanwhile, speaking in Bishkek, Jaishankar said the IMEEC and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) would bring economic stability to the region. Both corridors are being backed by different sets of actors and India is the only common country in them.

“I am confident that the IMEEC and the INSTC could become enablers in bringing economic prosperity to the region,” said Jaishankar while speaking at the SCO heads of government meeting. At the same time connectivity initiatives should always respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, added the minister, who also tweeted a video of the opening ceremony that featured a Hindi song.

The IMEEC is seen as a direct competitor to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) while the INSTC is seen as an indirect challenger. The IMEEC runs broadly from the East to the West, just like the BRI, whereas the INSTC runs from the North to the South. Jaishankar also sounded a warning about intemperate investments. “We should bear in mind that the Global South should not be saddled with unviable debt arising from opaque initiatives,” he said in this respect.

UN steps up appeal for fuel in Gaza

The UN agency providing aid to civilians in besieged Gaza warned it may have to shut down operations shortly if no fuel reaches the enclave, amid a desperate need for water, food and medical services. Reuters

Israel ‘prepares’ for full-scale incursion

Israeli troops and tanks briefly raided northern Gaza overnight, the military said, striking several militant targets in order to “prepare the battlefield” before a widely expected ground invasion.

Hamas delegation in Moscow, says Russia

A Hamas militant group delegation is currently visiting Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a weekly briefing, without giving any further details

Russia, China veto US push for UN action

Russia and China vetoed a US push for UNSC to act on Israel-Hamas conflict by calling for pause in fighting to allow aid, the protection of civilians and a stop to arming Hamas in Gaza

