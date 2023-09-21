Cop ‘manhandles’ Hindu priest in UK, video goes viral

IANS

London, September 20

In a video that emerged from UK’s Leicester city, a police officer was seen behaving rudely with an elderly Hindu priest and other community members, who had gathered to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The video was shared on X on Tuesday by Insight UK, a Hindu advocacy group, which said the priest was “pushed around” and “manhandled”. Identifying the cop as Adam Ahmed of the Leicester police, the group said he used “excessive force against peaceful Hindu devotees”. While the cop can be heard saying to the priest “I just need to talk to you”, a Hindu devotee, who called the priest Shastri ji, is seen telling the officer “shame, shame on you. Do not touch our priest. Stand back... He is an old man”.

#England #London