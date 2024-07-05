Cops search ashram, godman Bhole Baba still ‘missing’

PTI

Mainpuri (UP), July 4

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday entered the Mainpuri ashram of preacher Bhole Baba, a self-styled godman who held a satsang in Hathras where a stampede took place, killing 121 persons.

The police later said he was not present there. A police official claimed they had gone there to check security arrangements. Circle Officer Sunil Kumar Singh said police and special operation group (SOG) personnel entered the ashram premises on Wednesday night. “There were 50-60 sevadars (volunteers), including women, inside the ashram,” he said. Asked whether Bhole Baba was inside the ashram, the officer said, “He (Baba) was neither there yesterday nor today.” Rahul Mithas, Additional Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, too said the preacher was not seen in his ashram. Asked why police personnel entered the ashram, he said, “We are not here for a probe. We are here to check security.” The police have filed an FIR against the organisers of the satsang near Phulhari village, accusing them of cramming 2.5 lakh people into the venue when they had obtained permission for only 80,000.

Mukhya sevadar Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers are named as the accused in the FIR filed at the Sikandra Rau police station. The preacher, who is called Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari Bhole Baba, is not on the list. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said the bodies of all victims had been identified and handed over to their families. “There is no report of any missing person now,” he said. The UP Government has formed a commission to probe the tragedy.

