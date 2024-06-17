Cop’s son injured after being hit by luxury car in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

Jaipur, June 17
The son of a senior police officer was injured after being hit by a speeding luxury car in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, police said on Monday.
According to the police, the car knocked down two motorcycles and rammed into a cart in Mali Colony area.
Utkarsh Goyal (23), son of Deputy Inspector General of Police (ACB) Rajendra Goyal, who was buying fruits from the cart, got injured in the Sunday night accident, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Surajpole) Tej Singh said.
The driver fled from the spot, he said, adding that Utkarsh is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the car driver, Ramesh Lohar, had gone to the market with some of his friends. The car belonged to his relative Shanti Lal Lohar.
A case has been registered against the accused car driver under the IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life, etc), the officer said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli seat, Priyanka to contest bypoll from Wayanad
After the decision, Priyanka Gandhi says she won't let the p...
9 killed as goods train rams into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal
The Kanchanjunga Express, going to Sealdah in West Bengal fr...
Kanchanjunga Express accident: Documents show goods train driver not at fault, allowed to pass red signals
It mentions that there are 9 signals between RNI and CAT and...
Punjab Government should review free-power policy, says power engineers' body as demand hits all-time high of 15,500 MW
AIPEF wants offices to reduce working hours, shut Malls earl...
Yogendra Yadav, Suhas Palshikar object to their names being retained in new NCERT textbooks
Palshikar and Yadav say they do not want the NCERT to ‘hide’...