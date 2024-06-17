Cop’s son injured after being hit by luxury car in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

PTI

Jaipur, June 17

The son of a senior police officer was injured after being hit by a speeding luxury car in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the car knocked down two motorcycles and rammed into a cart in Mali Colony area.

Utkarsh Goyal (23), son of Deputy Inspector General of Police (ACB) Rajendra Goyal, who was buying fruits from the cart, got injured in the Sunday night accident, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Surajpole) Tej Singh said.

The driver fled from the spot, he said, adding that Utkarsh is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the car driver, Ramesh Lohar, had gone to the market with some of his friends. The car belonged to his relative Shanti Lal Lohar.

A case has been registered against the accused car driver under the IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life, etc), the officer said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajasthan