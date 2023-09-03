 Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life by 2047: PM Modi : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life by 2047: PM Modi

Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life by 2047: PM Modi

Says India’s economic growth ‘natural by-product’ of 9 years of stability

Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life by 2047: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi on August 30, 2023. PTI via PMO



PTI

New Delhi, September 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India’s economic growth is a “natural by-product” of his nine-year-old government’s political stability, as he expressed optimism that it will be a developed nation by 2047 with “corruption, casteism and communalism” having no place in our national life.

In an exclusive interview with PTI late last week, the Prime Minister also stressed on the need for timely and clear communication of policy stance by central banks, and policy actions by each country in their fight against inflation so that it can prevent negative repercussions on others countries.

While most advanced economies are facing an economic slowdown, chronic shortages, high inflation, and ageing populations, the Indian economy is acknowledged to be the fastest-growing large economy with the largest youth population.

“For a long time in world history, India was one of the top economies of the world. Later, due to the impact of colonisation of various kinds, our global footprint was reduced,” he said.

“But now, India is again on the rise. The speed with which we jumped five spots, from the 10th largest economy to the fifth largest in less than a decade has conveyed the fact that India means business,” he noted.

Adding a fourth ‘D’ -- development -- to the 3Ds of democracy, demography and diversity, he said the period till 2047 is one of huge opportunity and “Indians who are living in this era have a great chance to lay a foundation for growth that will be remembered for the next thousand years.”

India’s USD 3.39 trillion GDP overtook that of the UK in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, making it the fifth-largest economy in the world behind the US, China, Japan and Germany.

In the three decades before 2014, Modi said, the country saw many governments that were unstable and therefore, unable to get much done.

“But in the last few years, the people have given a decisive mandate [to BJP], which has led to a stable government, predictable policies and clarity in the overall direction,” he said. “This stability is the reason that over the past nine years, several reforms were brought in.”

These reforms, related to the economy, education, financial sector, banks, digitalisation, welfare, inclusion and social sector, have laid a strong foundation, and “growth is a natural by-product,” he said. The rapid and sustained progress made by India has evoked interest across the world and many countries have been “watching our growth story very closely.”

“They are convinced that this progress is not an accident but is happening as a result of a clear, action-oriented roadmap of ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’,” he said.

“For a long time, India was perceived as a nation of over one billion hungry stomachs. But now, India is being seen as a nation of over one billion aspirational minds, more than two billion skilled hands, and hundreds of millions of young people,” he said.

He noted that India is home to more than 100 unicorns, is the third-largest start-up hub and its space sector’s achievements are being celebrated the world over. India is also breaking all previous records in almost every global sports event and more universities are entering the top rankings of the world year after year, he said.

“With such momentum, I am positive that we will be in the top three economies in the near future,” he said. “By 2047, I am sure that our country will be among the developed countries.”

Modi said that as a developed nation, the Indian economy will be even more inclusive and innovative, poor people will comprehensively win the battle against poverty, and the nation’s health, education and social sector outcomes will be among the best in the world.

“Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life,” he said.

“The quality of life of our people will be on par with the best countries of the world. Most importantly, we will achieve all of this while caring for both nature and culture,” he said.

EY projects India’s GDP to cross USD 5 trillion by 2028 to overtake both Japan and Germany. But the US economy is projected to still be nearly six times as large as the Indian economy.

The prime minister said inflation is a key issue that the world faces.

“Our G-20 Presidency engaged the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. It was recognised that timely and clear communication of policy stances by Central Banks is crucial. This can ensure that policies taken by each country to combat inflation do not lead to negative repercussions in other countries,” he said.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has been targeting proposals to reduce incentives for tax planning and avoidance by limiting tax competition and changing where companies pay taxes. Pillar 1 of the OECD proposal expands a country’s authority to tax profits from companies that make sales into their country but don’t have a physical location there.

“This convention will allow countries and jurisdictions to move forward with historic, major reform of the international tax system,” Modi said. “As you can see, there is substantial progress across many issues. This is also a result of the confidence that other partner countries have shown in India’s Presidency.”

In a recent report, Morgan Stanley called the nine years of Modi government transformational and listed bringing corporate tax at par with peers, infrastructure investment picking pace, rising collection of GST and the increasing share of digital transactions as a percentage of GDP as major initiatives.

#Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal imposes ban on hill cutting, fresh building permissions till September 16

2
Comment Touchstones

Goodbye, Khosla Saab

3
India

'One nation, one election': Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kovind-led 8-member panel

4
Ludhiana

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

5
Sports

Asia Cup: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya shine brightly as rain forces India and Pakistan to split points

6
Diaspora

‘The filth that is India’: Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

7
Punjab

Punjab to fill 2,037 posts of patwari to counter stir

8
India

'Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

9
Punjab

Group tries to stop Sukhbir Badal’s convoy in Faridkot village, scuffles with Akali Dal workers

10
Punjab

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life by 2047: PM Modi

Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life by 2047: PM Modi

Says India’s economic growth ‘natural by-product’ of 9 years...

Idea of ‘one nation, one election’ attack on Indian Union and all its states: Rahul Gandhi

Idea of ‘one nation, one election’ attack on Indian Union and all its states: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi’s attack comes after government set up a high-level p...

Sanatana dharma like dengue, malaria, needs to be eradicated: MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

'Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

BJP to campaign extensively, Udhayanidhi says 'won't be cowe...

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting ‘Sanatana Dharma’

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting ‘Sanatana Dharma’

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has all...

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain, dies of caner at 49

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain, dies

Streak, who played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Used plastic carry bags, bottles stored at 22 No. fatak seized

Awareness can prevent spread of dengue: Expert

Multipronged strategy to counter drug abuse in Punjab, says DIG

Block-level games commence in Ajnala

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

PU POLLS: Groups focus on depts with high voter strength

PO lands in police net after 17 years

2K wait for corneal transplant at PGI

MC starts repair of Dadu Majra dumping ground boundary wall

Delhi minor slits tutor's throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

Delhi minor slits tutor's throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

G-20: Delhi Metro to sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters from September 4-13

Ready for G20 Summit

G20: Little work done by AAP in nine years: L-G

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for summit

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Double suicide: 16 days on, body of one of missing Dhillon siblings ‘found’

Travel agent dupes 12 Nurmahal, Phillaur residents of Rs 1.80 crore

Video of Kapurthala girl selling ‘chitta’ goes viral, brother arrested with heroin

Heated argument over ride in auto turns ugly

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at ~3,148

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

Teacher dies by suicide at village govt primary school

Conman posing as relative from Canada dupes city resident of Rs 10L

MC official booked for Rs 79-lakh fraud

2 transporters robbed of mobiles, attacked

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth ~2.1 crore

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth Rs 2.1 crore

Paris-Brest-Paris: City’s Kanwar pedals 1,200 km in 84 hours