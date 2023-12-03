 Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls

Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls

Congress gears up to shift its MLAs to Karnataka

Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls

Security personnel stand guard at Old Central Jail ahead of the counting of votes of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Bhopal. PTI



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, December 2

The results of the Assembly elections in four of the five states that went to the polls last month will be announced tomorrow and would set the stage for the next Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be conducted in the first half of 2024.

The counting of votes in all the five states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram—was earlier slated for December 3, but the Election Commission later deferred the process in Mizoram by a day to December 4. The deferment was in view of the religious sentiments of the Mizo community, mostly Christians who treat Sunday (December 3) as the day of Sabbath.

In Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, it’s a straight fight between the Congress and the BJP. If either of the two parties manages to win in all three states, it will give the victor a big boost before the Lok Sabha elections. In Rajasthan, the Congress fears poaching of its MLAs by the BJP and has asked its Karnataka strongman and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to make preparations for shifting the victorious legislators to his home state, if need be.

A similar strategy has been put in place by the Congress for Telangana, where the state’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the grand old party are said to be heading for a photo-finish. Shivakumar has also been asked to remain prepared for additional requirement to house MLAs from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh too. Shivakumar told mediapersons in Bengaluru that while he was certain that the Congress would handsomely win in all four states offering no scope to the BJP to poach Congress MLAs, he was doing whatever was being asked of him by the party high command.

In Mizoram, exit polls have suggested a sweep by the Zoram People’s Movement, trouncing the state’s ruling Mizo National Front.

The BJP gave tickets to 18 MPs, including three central ministers, in three states. Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from Madhya Pradesh, while Renuka Singh is contesting from Bharatpur-Sonhat in Chhattisgarh.

Besides former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, MPs Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Narendra Kumar and Devji Patel have been fielded in Rajasthan. Senior BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and Kailash Vijayvargiya have entered the fray in Madhya Pradesh.

From the Congress, Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh and Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are the key candidates in Rajasthan, while Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo are the prominent faces in Chhattisgarh. The BJP has fielded former CM Raman Singh too in Chhattisgarh.

In Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, KT Rama Rao, Mohammad Azharuddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi are big names in the fray.

#Congress #Karnataka #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

2
World

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

3
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover reunite after 6 years, ready to revive their comedy magic on Netflix

4
Delhi

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

5
Trending

Here is why netizens mention Rahul Gandhi as Modi-Meloni selfie goes insanely viral

6
Trending

In viral video, Pakistan cricketers seen loading luggage in truck after landing in Australia for test match; sad fans ask 'bhai koi official staff nahi hai'

7
India

After loss to Pakistan, India's envoy defends track record at UNESCO

8
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna shuts down trolls in her viral kiss scene with Ranbir Kapoor as 'Animal' gets a grand opening of Rs 61 crore

9
Ludhiana

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

10
Punjab

Are gangsters like Arsh Dalla and Goldy Brar, operating from abroad, using vulnerable teens for crime?

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Winter Session: Moitra’s likely expulsion set to rock Parl

Winter Session: Moitra's likely expulsion set to rock Parl

Opposition for debate on ethics panel report | Ready for str...

Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls

Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls

Congress gears up to shift its MLAs to Karnataka

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

74 students hospitalised after consuming food at Sangrur meritorious school; contractor arrested

74 students hospitalised after consuming food at Sangrur meritorious school; contractor arrested

Sugarcane growers continue protest, farm leaders detained

Sugarcane growers continue protest, farm leaders detained


Cities

View All

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Rs 11 per quintal cane price hike a joke: Farmers

Construction, demolition waste recycling plant not fully functional

3 peddlers held with 3.1-kg heroin

Rs 1.25L robbery case cracked, two arrested with weapon

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Mechanised sweeping at 13 villages, Mani Majra likely soon

Chandigarh Civic body blind to defunct lights

No sympathy for fraudsters misusing name of high-ups, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Need to revive diplomacy with Pakistan: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

New cyber crime: Noida logs first case of 'digital arrest', woman duped of over Rs 11 lakh

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Theatre festival in in Patiala opens with play ‘Canada Da Laddu’

‘Checkmate Conquest’ at Mukat International School

Gunjan Chaddah to be in PSSSB