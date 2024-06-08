Country needs change; we are keeping a watch on situation: Mamata Banerjee after party meet post Lok Sabha election results

Kolkata, June 8
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the opposition INDIA bloc may not have staked claim to form the government today, but that does not mean it will not do it tomorrow.
Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, said her party will be in a “wait-and-watch” mode and she would be happy if the “weak and unstable” BJP-led NDA Government is shunted out of power.
“The country needs change; the country wants change. This mandate was for change. We are waiting and keeping a watch on the situation. This mandate was against Narendra Modi, so he should not become the prime minister this time. Someone else should have been allowed to take over,” Banerjee told reporters after a meeting of newly-elected TMC MPs.
The Trinamool Congress supremo said the party will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.
“The BJP is forming the government undemocratically and illegally. Today INDIA bloc may not have staked a claim to form the government, but that doesn’t mean tomorrow it won’t stake a claim. Let’s wait for some time,” she said.
“I would be happy to see that this unstable and weak government at the centre is out of power,” Banerjee said.
She said that the TMC MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will seek repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
